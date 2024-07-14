Hellboy: The Crooked Man Debuts New Photo of Jack Kesy’s Hero

The latest Hellboy reboot will soon see release, and Ketchup Entertainment is busy promoting its next blockbuster. In a new listing on the Ketchup website, a new still from Hellboy: The Crooked Man shows Jack Kesy’s eponymous half-demon, half-human in a new light. Donning a tan trench coat, Kesy’s Anung Un Rama can be seen with with a BRPR belt buckle and his Right Hand of Doom as he smokes a cigarette, presumably trudging through the Appalachian wilderness.

It’s the first official still released by the film distributor, coupled with its initial teaser release earlier this month. You can see the photo for yourself below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What is Hellboy: The Crooked Man about?

Hellboy: The Crooked Man is based on the classic Hellboy comic bearing the same name. Set in Appalachia, Hellboy and the BPRD investigates a witches coven and the eponymous Crooked Man, a demonic entity haunting the area. Hellboy creator Mike Mignola took one stab at the script of the film, saying it’s most certainly a R-rated horror film.

“His intention is to make a horror movie, so that’ll be nice. That’ll be interesting.” Mignola told Variety last year. “I read the new draft of the screenplay yesterday, and yes, it is definitely R. It’s the first Hellboy script that I read and I went, ‘Oh, it’s a horror movie,’ which is what I wanted. Taylor does not have a reputation as a horror movie director. But, so far, we’ve had two horror movie directors make Hellboy movies and we’ve never gotten a horror movie.”

He added, “For years, we’ve been saying, if you’re going to make a Hellboy movie, make it small. And the perfect story to do that with is my personal favorite, ‘The Crooked Man.’ I think it’s one of the best things I’ve ever written. It’s beautifully illustrated by Richard Corben, and it’s a solid story that doesn’t involve a million different characters. Everybody actually agreed from the very beginning, ‘Yes, we want to do that one.’ Budget-wise, it’s good because it’s a lower budget kind of a story. It’s not the Hellboy origin. It’s not Hellboy saving the world. It’s not huge. It’s a subtle, dark, little folk horror story.”

Hellboy: The Crooked Man stars Jack Kesy in the titular role. Jefferson White, Adeline Rudolph, Joseph Marcell, Leah McNamara, Hannah Margetson, and Martin Bassindale will also star. Hellboy: The Crooked Man is produced by Millennium Films, and is set to be released by Ketchup Entertainment. Bryan Taylor, Mignola, and Christopher Golden co-wrote the script.

Hellboy: The Crooked Man is set for release later this year.