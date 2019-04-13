‘Hellboy’ Star Milla Jovovich Responds to Rough Reviews

After Hellboy reviews first dropped earlier this week, critics widely panned the Neil Marshall reboot, leading to a 9% Rotten debut rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Since then, the score has increased to 15%, but fans and critics are still talking about the poor-performing movie. Suffice to say, the reviews have certainly caught the attention of those involved in the movie and now, Hellboy star Milla Jovovich is one of the first members of the cast to publicly respond. In a lengthy Instagram post, Jovovich points out that some of her films that have gone on to become cult classics were initially panned by critics.

“All I’m going to bed is this: all my raddest films have been slammed by critics,” Jovovich says. “It’s f**cking hilarious. Dazed and Confused? Seriously? Classic movie. The Fifth Element! You would have thought that was the worst movie ever made if you read the reviews in like ’98. Zoolander? Slammed. Joan of Arc? Disaster. Resident Evil? Let’s not even go there.

“Anyway, every one of those films is now a cult classic,” the actor continues. “EVERY. SINGLE. ONE. And this [Hellboy] will be too. Mark my words. Why? Because of the actors…They are all so damn wonderful and talented, the movie is worth seeing just because they’re in it, especially one that’s so much fun to experience as this is.”

Jovovich then goes on to credit both Hellboy creator Mike Mignola and director Neil Marshall on their contributions to the film. The full Instagram post can be seen here. If you’re curious about what we thought about the film, our official Hellboy review can be found here, which ended up seeing the film earn a 3 out of 5 stars rating.

Hellboy is now in theaters.

