Toy Fair: Funko Reveals ‘Hellboy’ Movie POP

Hellboy is getting a brand new movie, and now thanks to Funko he’s getting a new movie POP as well.

The upcoming David Harbour starring Hellboy will hit theaters soon, and today Funko unveiled a new POP of Harbour’s take on the character as part of their Toy Fair reveals. The new POP features his movie design with bright yellow eyes and his trademark horn stumps. It will be available to pre-order right here at some point today, February 15th.

As you can see in the new image there’s plenty of detail in the BPRD logo, his belt, and his boots. Scars can be seen on his face and he’s also armed with his right hand of doom and trusty pistol at his side.

You can check out the new POP in the image above. You can also check out all of the new Pop figures Funko announced at NY Toy Fair 2019 right here.

Hellboy has already received several POPs based on the comics, though this is the first one based on the new movie. We’ll be interested to see if more of the characters from the film join him or if this is a one-off, but you can check out the description of the POP below.

“The world’s favorite half-demon is back, fighting the forces of evil on behalf of the Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense (B.P.R.D.). With his new gun in his hand and a threatening grimace for evil-doers, this Pop! Hellboy will elevate your collection’s tough factor exponentially. “

As for the movie, Harbour will be the second actor to play the part, as Ron Perlman brought the character to life in the first two Hellboy movies from Guillermo del Toro. This new take will come from director Neil Marshall, and you can check out the official description of Hellboy below.

“Based on the graphic novels by Mike Mignola, Hellboy, caught between the worlds of the supernatural and human, battles an ancient sorceress bent on revenge.”

Hellboy stars David Harbour (Hellboy), Ian McShane (Professor Bruttenholm), Sasha Lane (Alice Monaghan), Daniel Dae Kim (Ben Daimio), Thomas Haden Church (Lobster Johnson), Penelope Mitchell (Ganeida), Sophie Okonedo (Lady Hatton), and Milla Jovovich (Nimue the Blood Queen).

Hellboy hits theaters on April 12th.

