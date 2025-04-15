The Life of Chuck Trailer Brings Stephen King Story to the Big Screen With Tom Hiddleston

Play video

A new trailer for director Mike Flanagan’s upcoming film The Life of Chuck sheds more light on the emotional Stephen King adaptation starring Tom Hiddleston. As the movie’s June release date draws closer, Neon is starting to rev up the marketing campaign with this preview. It leans heavily on the film’s star-studded ensemble, particularly giving Mark Hamill an opportunity to shine as his character Albie Krantz shares words of wisdom with the young Chuck and consoles him during a funeral. The trailer also spotlights heavy hitters such as Chiwetel Ejiofor and Karen Gillan, teasing their supporting roles.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new Life of Chuck trailer doesn’t really delve too deep into plot details, instead focusing more on establishing the film’s tone and atmosphere. Additionally, Neon spotlights The Life of Chuck‘s critical reception, calling attention to its award win at last year’s Toronto International Film Festival and incorporating pull quotes from critics raving about the movie. You can watch the trailer in the space above.

Based on the King novella of the same name, The Life of Chuck won the People’s Choice Award at TIFF last year. Historically, that accolade is a bellwether for a Best Picture nomination at the Oscars, but The Life of Chuck wasn’t eligible for the 97th Academy Awards because it didn’t receive a theatrical release in 2024. Neon, the studio behind frontrunner Anora, acquired The Life of Chuck‘s distribution rights shortly after its TIFF win and held it until this summer.

This latest Life of Chuck trailer arrives roughly a month after the initial teaser trailer, which similarly underscored the movie’s poignant themes. Throughout marketing, Neon is evoking other affecting King tales such as The Green Mile, The Shawshank Redemption, and Stand by Me, all of which were critically acclaimed. The Life of Chuck is broken into three separate segments, each one exploring Chuck at a different part of his life.

While The Life of Chuck isn’t the most high-profile release of the summer, it’s shaping up to be one of the most intriguing. Audiences will get to see a different side of Flanagan as a director. The filmmaker made a name for himself helming adaptations of King horror stories like Doctor Sleep and Gerald’s Game, and now he’s exploring new territory, working closely alongside King to ensure The Life of Chuck was the best film possible. There’s a lot of potential here for a movie that’s equal parts compelling and touching, telling a story about finding our place in the universe and making sense of life itself. With strong word of mouth on its side, The Life of Chuck could emerge as a breakout counterprogramming option for older moviegoers at the box office in June.

When people momentarily had The Life of Chuck in their Oscar predictions last year, Hamill was cited as a possible contender for Best Supporting Actor. It’s obviously much too early to tell how the awards race will shake out this year, but this trailer shows an Oscar nod for Hamill wouldn’t be far-fetched. He seems to have an emotional monologue that ties into the film’s core concepts and has a very sweet screen presence in a grandfather role. Even if The Life of Chuck doesn’t end up being much of an Oscar player, it should still be one of the more unique and affecting titles this summer.