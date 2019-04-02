New ‘Hellboy’ Teaser Focuses on Supporting Cast

A week ahead of its release, the marketing for Hellboy has started shining a light on two of the movie’s biggest supporting characters — BPRD agents Ben Daimio (Daniel Dae Kin) and Alice Monaghan (Sasha Lane). Though the characters have long been part of the Hellboy mythos, the upcoming reboot serves as the first time either fan-favorite character will appear in live-action. The teaser has impeccable timing as it dives into the powers both Daimio and Monaghan have.

As seen in the clip, Daimio transforms into a horrific jaguar-like create while Monaghan has the ability to communicate with the dead and some funky dead-people powers. While Daimio’s transformation was seen in the red band trailer, this is the first look fans have at Monaghan’s powers in full.

“[Daimio] carries with him a great deal of shame because of his appearance,” Kim recently told EW. “And that’s something I could relate to as a young Asian-American boy growing up in America. One year I dressed up like Elvis for Halloween, and I remember kids saying, ‘You can’t be Elvis.’”

“I used to love superheroes when I was younger,” the actor continued. “But I never felt like I could actually be that superhero while playing with my friends, because that superhero didn’t look like me.”

In addition to transforming into a giant animal, Daimio was mysteriously resurrected from the dead in the Hellboy comics, though it has yet to be revealed if the movie will follow that origin to a T. With Daimio’s facial scarring in place, it’s more likely than not copying exactly what happened in the comics from Mike Mignola and John Arcudi.

Hellboy stomps into theaters April 12th.

