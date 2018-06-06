‘Hellboy’: David Harbour Says Maybe Singing But Not A Lot Of CGI In The Film

The upcoming reboot movie Hellboy will be taking full advantage of star David Harbour‘s talents, and that might include some untapped karaoke potential.

While speaking with MTV News on the red carpet of the Golden Globes, Harbour teased his scenes in the new film will go beyond monstrous fisticuffs.

“I am a triple threat…I don’t know if you know this, but I’m also a singer, or at least there was a little bit of crooning that Hellboy may or may not do in the film,” Harbour said.

Harbour seems really excited for the role, which he succinctly described as “crazy.” Though he’s expected to fill some massive shoes, his comments on the reboot of Mike Mignola’s classic superhero indicate it will stick to its gothic roots.

“It was the hardest job I’ve ever done,” Harbour said. “The action that I’m doing in the movie, the rolling around on the ground and punching — things that a 40-year-old man should not be doing — and on top of that, the tremendous amount of prosthetics and makeup, but at the end of the day we would shoot some pretty beautiful stuff. And pretty unique stuff for this type of universe.”

Those involved with Hellboy are keeping many of the details close to the chest. They did reveal what Harbour looks like as the titular character with all of the makeup and prosthetics.

But the only other major detail we know about the plot is that it could have something to do with “The Wild Hunt” storyline involving the Blood Queen, who may or may not be played by Milla Jovovich.

Harbour did offer one intriguing tidbit about the new Hellboy movie, which likens it more to a old school horror movie than a typical modern superhero flick: less CGI, more practical effects.

“A lot of it [was] very practical,” Harbour said. “Practical monsters and practical fights — not a lot of CGI.”

Hellboy wrapped last year, and is currently scheduled to hit theaters January 11th, 2019.