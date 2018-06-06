David Harbour Reveals When The Hellboy Reboot Will Start Filming

It hasn’t been long since fans first heard about Hellboy‘s film reboot, but the project isn’t wasting anytime. Stranger Things star David Harbour is set lead the film, and he revealed he is already prepping for his devilish role. Yesterday, the actor shared a behind-the-scenes photo of him getting molded for one of Hellboy‘s iconic weapons. And, now, Harbour has given fans a tentative production start-date for the movie.

Recently, the Hellboy star sat down with The Wrap for and interview, and it was there Harbour shed light on the film’s production. The actor revealed the reboot has plans to start shooting as soon as this fall.

“We’re supposed to go in September, I hope,” Harbour revealed.

The actor went on to talk about the film’s tone a bit. Nodding to the Hellboy comics, Harbour said the reboot will be darker than previous live-action iterations.

“It’s good. It’s a whole new thing. I’d always been a fan of the comics and there’s a darker tone to it and I think in the climate we have now there’s kind of a darker… a desire for more of that…” Harbour said. “The script is good and this guy Neil Marshall is directing who’s really good and the aesthetic is great.”

As for Harbour, the actor has said before that he’s excited to explore his character’s dark history. During a chat with Yahoo Movies, Harbour gushed over his lead role’s richness.

“I think the films did a certain thing, the comics do a certain thing. Hellboy is kind of a neurotic, messed up individual who’s destined for a horrible fate. He’s destined to become the beast of the apocalypse,” Harbour explained.

“Whenever he shows up and does the right thing, people throw beers at him and show up with pitchforks and he still manages to do the right thing. I think it’s funny and it’s sweet and it’s weird and hopefully I can bring that to it as well.”

Mike Mignola created Hellboy back in 1993. Hellboy is a demon who was summoned by Nazi scientists but recovered as a child by the Allies and then raised by the head of the Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense. Hellboy eventually became a member of the BPRD and investigated supernatural occurrences and fought monsters.

The first live-action Hellboy movie premiered in 2004. Hellboy II: The Golden Army followed in 2008. In addition to Ron Perlman, the films starred Selma Blair, Jeffrey Tambor, Karel Roden, Rupert Evans, John Hurt, and Doug Jones. There is no word yet on when Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen will hit theaters.

Hellboy‘s blend of vintage pulp action and mystery, folklore, and Lovecraftian horror and fantasy has turned it into one of Dark Horse Comics’ best-known publications, spawning several spin-offs such as a BPRD series, Lobster Johnson, and a prequel series titled Hellboy and the BPRD. Mignola recently killed Hellboy himself but continued to tell his story in the after in the pages of the 10-issue Hellboy in Hell series. The expanded “Mignola-verse” offers plenty of material for an expanded film and television universe.

