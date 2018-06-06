Hellboy Reboot Promo Art Spotted At Cannes Film Festival

Millennium Films is wasting no time in getting the word out about their upcoming Hellboy movie reboot. Promotional artwork for Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen is hanging at the Cannes Film Festival.

The poster, spotted by Bloody Disgusting, features artwork by Hellboy creator Mike Mignola, with the Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen logo.

Rumors have suggested that Millennium wants to move quickly on the Hellboy reboot and begin principal photography as soon as this fall. If they’re already promoting the film at major festivals, that seems like a sign that the rumors may be true.

The next Hellboy movie, Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen, is aiming for an R-Rating. According to Hellboy creator Mike Mignola, Neil Marshall (Game of Thrones) is in talks to direct the film. Millennium Media is in negotiations to produce. Stranger Things star David Harbour will play Hellboy.

The new Hellboy film will be a total reboot that is not connected to the previous two films, Hellboy and Hellboy II: The Golden Army. Guillermo del Toro, the director of those previous films, and star Ron Perlman are not involved. Both del Toro and Perlman had been campaigning to shoot a third Hellboy movie, but those negotiations reportedly fell through when del Toro and the Producers could not reach a compromise over the sequel’s budget.

The first Hellboy movie opened in theaters in 2004. Hellboy II: The Golden Army followed in 2008. In addition to Perlman, the films also starred Selma Blair, Jeffrey Tambor, Karel Roden, Rupert Evans, John Hurt, and Doug Jones.

Mignola created Hellboy in 1993. Hellboy is a demon summoned to Earth by Nazi scientists, but who was recovered as a child by the Allies and raised by the head of the Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense, or BPRD. Hellboy grew up to become a member of the BPRD himself, investigating supernatural occurrences and fighting monsters.

Hellboy‘s blend of vintage pulp action and mystery, folklore, and Lovecraftian horror and fantasy has turned it into one of Dark Horse Comics’ best-known publications, spawning several spin-offs such as a BPRD series, Lobster Johnson, and a prequel series titled Hellboy and the BPRD. Mignola recently killed Hellboy himself but continued to tell his story in the after in the pages of the 10-issue Hellboy in Hell series. The expanded “Mignola-verse” offers plenty of material for an expanded film and television universe.

Hellboy has also appeared in two animated features, Sword of Storms and Blood and Iron, as well as two video games, Asylum Seeker and The Science of Evil.

