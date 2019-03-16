‘Hellboy’ Runtime Reportedly Revealed

The Hellboy film franchise is set to get a facelift in but a matter of weeks and now, it appears the reboot’s run time has surfaced online. According to the German regulatory body FSK (via TrailerTrack), Neil Marshall‘s Hellboy will clock in at exactly two hours long. The 120-minute runtime would make it the shortest Hellboy film by one minute. In contrast, Guillermo del Toro’s Hellboy ran for two hours and twelve minutes while the Oscar-winning directors follow up — Hellboy II: The Golden Army — ran for two hours and one minute.

Lionsgate had not responded to request for comment at press time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Featuring the likes of Stranger Things star David Harbour (Hellboy) and Resident Evil alum Milla Jovovich (Nimue the Blood Queen), the two-hour film is supposed to be a “hard R” movie, something Harbour himself has previously teased. When it comes to Hellboy creator Mike Mignola, the writer says Harbour’s take on the character is much more “worn.”

“In the del Toro films, Hellboy is kind of penned up, and kept secret, and that is not what we have here [in the upcoming film],” Mignola mentions. “This is truer to the comic, in that Hellboy’s been out in the world. He’s not a top-secret, hidden away guy. He’s an out-there-in-the-world, functioning, working adult.”

“So you’ve got that working stiff, been there, done that vibe with Harbour, that you just couldn’t have with Ron because it was played so differently,” the writer elaborates. “[With Harbour’s Hellboy] there’s a little bit more angsty, find-your-place-in-the-world, a frustration with his role.”

Hellboy hits theaters on April 12th. The reboot is helmed by Neil Marshall (Game of Thrones) from a script by Mignola, Andrew Cosby, Christopher Golden, and Aron Coleite. Harbour stars in the flick alongside Daniel Dae Kim, Mila Jovovich, Ian McShane, Sasha Lane, Thomas Haden Church, Brian Gleeson, Sophie Okonedo, and Penelope Mitchell

Do you think two hours is a sufficient runtime for the reboot? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or join the conversation online by hitting me up on Twitter (@AdamBarnhardt) to talk all things Hellboy!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Shazam! early reactions and we are breaking down the epic Avengers: Endgame trailer! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!