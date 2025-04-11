5 Pedro Pascal Projects to Watch Before The Last of Us Season 2

The Last of Us Season 2 is almost here, and fans of the show should check out some of Pedro Pascal’s best movies and TV shows. In HBO and Max’s adaptation of The Last of Us video games, Pascal stars as Joel Miller, opposite Bella Ramsey’s Ellie Williams. The two main characters scavenge through a world desolated by a deadly pandemic, encountering lethal zombie-like creatures and, at times, humans who are even more dangerous. Before appearing in The Last of Us, Pascal took on numerous roles in prominent projects; the actor’s breakout role was that of Prince Oberyn Martell in Game of Thrones, who remains a fan-favorite character despite his rather brief screen time. Looking ahead, Pascal will enter yet another major franchise as he portrays the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic in Fantastic Four: First Steps.

These five movies and TV shows featuring Pascal are fantastic, and they can easily be watched ahead of The Last of Us Season 2’s premiere or while the new episodes air.

Narcos

Among the greatest crime dramas of recent memory, Netfliix’s Narcos chronicles the affairs of Pablo Escobar and other Colombian drug lords from the 1970s to the 1990s. The series details the brutal struggle between drug lords, Colombian law enforcement, and the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) throughout its gripping narrative. Appearing in all three seasons, Pascal plays real-life DEA agent Javier Peña, who works to bring down Escobar and his associates. Narcos portrays a dramatized version of true events, and it’s absolutely captivating from start to finish. Well-paced and full of heart-pounding action, suspense, and formidable acting performances, Narcos remains a top-notch TV show. In one of his first major roles, Pascal shines as the determined DEA agent.

The Mandalorian

In 2019, The Mandalorian premiered on Disney+ as the first Star Wars live-action series, and it’s still the franchise’s best show. Pascal stars as Din Djarin, an elite Mandalorian bounty hunter who rescues and raises a young foundling named Grogu. Given Djarin’s obligation to wear his helmet at all times, Pascal’s face rarely appears in The Mandalorian. Still, the actor voices the character with impressive nuance, interpreting Djarin’s imposing nature as an experienced killer and his more compassionate side. The Mandalorian fixates on a distant corner of Star Wars, and its charming cast of characters makes the series stand out among the franchise’s wide array of tales. Unfortunately, The Mandalorian seems to be on hiatus after Season 3, however, The Mandalorian and Grogu film will hit theaters in 2026 to continue the show’s story.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

2022’s The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent stars Nicholas Cage as a fictionalized version of himself who meets Pascal’s Javi Gutiérrez, a wealthy fan of Cage who pays the actor $1 million to attend his birthday party. When the CIA shows up at the event, Cage agrees to help them determine if Javi is a kidnapper and arms dealer. The undercover mission produces many action sequences and silly moments, as The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent takes comedy to another level with its unique approach. Pascal shows off his amazing range in the film, exuding the eccentric charisma of his character. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is a must-watch movie for fans of Pascal.

Freaky Tales

2024’s Freaky Tales follows four interconnected narratives taking place in 1980s Oakland, California. Pascal portrays Clint, a troubled debt collector who embarks on a job that turns disastrous. The other plot lines in Freaky Tales involve an NBA star, a pair of aspiring rappers, and a group of teenagers. Strongly reminiscent of the 1994 classic Pulp Fiction, Freaky Tales isn’t as memorable as the Quentin Tarantino masterpiece, but it offers an entertaining viewing experience. The movie’s pleasant notes of humor and intriguing anthology-style story make it a worthwhile watch. With his limited screen time, Pascal delivers a layered portrayal of his character that stands out as the film’s best performance.

The Wild Robot

The Wild Robot was one of the best animated movies of 2024, and Pascal featured in a prominent role. Based on Peter Brown’s 2016 novel of the same title, The Wild Robot tells the story of Roz, a lost service robot forced to lead a new life on an uninhabited island. There, Roz learns to survive amid the elements and bonds with the local wildlife. Pascal Fink, a fox Roz meets and grows close with throughout the film. As always, Pascal is at the top of his game in the voice-acting role. With gorgeous animation and excellent performances, The Wild Robot chronicles a thrilling and heartwarming tale about friendship that all audiences will enjoy. Making matters more exciting, a sequel is officially in the works.

The Last of Us Season 2 premieres on Sunday, April 13th, on Max.