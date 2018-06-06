‘Hellboy’ Actors Settle Whitewashing Controversy with Feel-Good Photo

Daniel Dae Kim and Ed Skrein, the two actors at the center of the Hellboy reboot’s recent whitewashing controversy, are trying to bury the hatchet by uniting for a photo that was shared with fans over Kim’s Facebook Page.

Skrein (Deadpool) had originally been cast in Hellboy as Ben Daimio, a character whose backstory includes being the mixed race son of a famed Japanese assassin. After a massive fan backlash to the “whitewashed” casting, Skrein took the unexpected step of removing himself from the role, citing the cultural insensitivity of the casting. LOST star Kim was then brought in to play Daimio and appease angry fans.

ComicBook.com

Kim has already publicly praised Skrein’s decision, but seeing the two actors sit down and share a moment of (hopefully) productive discussion will likely go over well with fans, and continues to make Skrein look like a class act:

Hellboy features Stranger Things star David Harbour as the titular demonic hero (see Harbour as Hellboy here). John Wick‘s Ian McShane will play Hellboy’s human mentor and caretaker, Professor Broom, while Resident Evil franchise star Milla Jovovich playing the villain, Nimue The Blood Queen.

Meanwhile, Kim’s character, Ben Daimio, is a commander at the B.R.P.D. (Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense), the supernatural policing agency where Hellboy works.

Despite some mistaken rumors, the Hellboy reboot does not yet have a release date.

