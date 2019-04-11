‘Hellboy’ Reboot Debuts at 9% on Rotten Tomatoes

After a few years, Big Red is coming back to the big screen and finally, Rotten Tomatoes has released their critic’s score and unfortunately for fans of the iconic creator, early reports don’t look too hot. While it’s still early in the process, Hellboy currently has a 9 percent rating on the site, meaning the review aggregating site is receiving generally negative reviews.

It should be said that the oft-discussed score isn’t the perfect metric for determining a film’s success. The rating means that 9 percent of critics liked the movie more than disliked it, rather than being a definitive measurement of saying “this movie is ‘this amount’ good or bad.”

Hellboy creator Mike Mignola was heavily involved with the sequel this time around, having input from the earliest stages of the film.

“It’s funny, because my involvement has been very different than the Del Toro movies,” Mignola said last year. “The difference is I had known Del Toro for six years by the time we did the first movie. Neil I met a couple months before he worked on the movie. It was very different, but I have been involved ever since they said ‘Hey we’re gonna make another Hellboy movie, and we’re gonna do this story.’”

“I’ve bounced back and forth with them about how to adapt this particular Hellboy story. At various times I’ve jumped in and been much more active in the screenplay than I ever was on the Del Toro movies,” the writer continued. “But I did nothing so far as design stuff on the movie. Guillermo wanted me as a concept artist, but on this movie, there were other concept artists. I came in and I looked at some stuff, but they were trying to do something so close to what’s on the comics that they really leaned on what had been done by Duncan [Fegredo] and me in the comics.”

Hellboy stars David harbour, Milla Jovovich, Ian McShane, Sasha Lane, Daniel Dae Kim, Douglas Tait, and Sophie Okonedo amongst others. The Descent helmer Neil Marshall directs off a script from Andrew Cosby.

