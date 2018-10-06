‘Hellboy’ Trailer Audio Leaks Online

The Hellboy reboot has a lot of fans buzzing with excitement. It was raised to another level as the opening panel of Saturday morning at NYCC2018.

The early promos of star David Harbour have impressed even the most skeptical fans of the project – but the real test was cleared with first footage was released.

There is a high likelihood that what follows will not last long, so go ahead and click play on this tweet from an audience member that recorded the audio.

You guys aren’t going to be able to see any HellBoy Footage for a while but I’ve got audio and fan reaction for you #HellBoy pic.twitter.com/hdHtH5F6xm — James (@Mussallem) October 6, 2018

Following the footage, according to ComicBook.com writer Kofi Outlaw and his recap, Harbour described the fun of using all of Hellboy’s weapons – including the Hand of Doom, which he loved the weight and movement of. Mignola revals that Harbour would call him late at night with the most obscure questions about Hellboy – like which kind of animal inspired the character.

Harbour jokes, “who doesn’t want a late night call with Mike Mignola?”

In the rebooted film, Harbour will take over the lead role in place of Ron Perlman, who starred in two Hellboy films for Guillermo Del Toro. Neil Marshall, acclaimed Game of Thrones director, will helm the movie, on a script that Andrew Cosby and Christopher Golden wrote alongside Hellboy creator, Mignola.

Earlier this year, Lionsgate delayed the film by three months and according to a post from Exhibitor Relations, Lionsgate has removed Hellboy from its original release date on January 11, 2019, and pushed it back to April 12.

“Hells Bells. Lionsgate’s Hellboy has been pushed back three months and will now roll out on April 12, 2019 instead of January 11,” wrote the tweet.

Speaking with Deadline earlier this month, Mignola explained that when del Toro chose not to return for another installment there was discussion about how to proceed with the ultimate choice being to start over and go a bit darker than the previous films.

“We went back and forth on that,” he said. “Early on there was some idea of continuing the storyline that del Toro had started but would that be fair to a new director? So we decided to just start over. Neil is a horror director, so the idea then was to make a darker film. If you are going to use a guy, let him do what he does best. So we went through the script taking out the del Toro-isms and in some ways go out of our way to make sure we are doing a different Hellboy with its own distinct character [as a project] but still adhering to the comics.”