Marvel Fans Are Already Fancasting Henry Cavill in MCU Roles

By Kofi Outlaw

The news that Henry Cavill is truly done as Superman has rocked a lot of DC fans, but some fans are already looking to turn DC's loss into Marvel's gain. As you will see below, social media is already being flooded with fan-casting for which Marvel characters Henry Cavill could play in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Obviously, a lot of fans would love to see Kevin Feige and Marvel take Henry Cavill and play-up his Superman image by casting him as an all-powerful character like Hyperion or Sentry. Then again, a lot of other fans are getting more creative with their casting ideas – in respect to the kind of range Cavill has built up in subsequent years, tackling villainy in Mission: Impossible: Fallout; edgier anti-hero in The Witcher, and even taking on other big hero icons like Sherlock Holmes (Enola Holmes). 

Here's who fans want to see Henry Cavill playing in the MCU: 

Henry Cavill Deserves Marvel

Cavill has been dutifully loyal to DC, even while continuing to entertain us with other great fandom roles. He deserves to finally have a major franchise at a studio that can actually support and use his talents.

A Lot of Good Picks

Here's a rundown of some Marvel Characters that Henry Cavill could play. Any of your favorites in the bunch?

Captain Britain

Let's stop making this handsome Englishman put on a fake American accent, and let's make him a hero that better suits his roots! Brian Braddock/Captain Britain is a pivotal character that could bridge many fun new lanes of the MCU.

Hyperion

Marvel's alt-universe version of Superman is one part of the Squadron Supreme team – and Marvel fans want to see them in the MCU, real bad. Cavill leading the Squadron would instantly make them box office-level additions.

The Sentry

This is the role that excites a lot of Marvel fans the MOST. Sentry's dual nature as Marvel's strongest hero – and most horrific villain – would take Cavill's Superman persona and flip it on its head.

Cyclops

The MCU X-Men need a proper version of Cyclops to lead them. Well, we know a guy...

DOOM

Taking that Greek god's face and throwing it behind a mask would be a delicious way to mess with fans and give Henry Cavill a new challenge as a performer. And he'd kill it.

Vulcan

The third Summers Brother has made a big comeback in the comics – perfect time to get him onscreen.

Magneto

We all know from The Witcher that Henry Cavill looks BOSS with a head of white hair. Who wouldn't want a brotherhood with THIS Magneto.

Ka-Zar

The only thing better than a blonde Henry Cavill as Sentry? A blonde shirtless Henry Cavill as Ka-Zar!

MCU Superman?

If that Marvel vs. DC crossover happens onscreen, we know which version of Superman we would like to see taking on the MCU heroes...

Exodus

Marvel fans are getting further out there with some of the pics, but this one could strangely work.

Time For A Change

Another day, another cape, for Cavill.

