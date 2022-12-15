Marvel Fans Are Already Fancasting Henry Cavill in MCU Roles
The news that Henry Cavill is truly done as Superman has rocked a lot of DC fans, but some fans are already looking to turn DC's loss into Marvel's gain. As you will see below, social media is already being flooded with fan-casting for which Marvel characters Henry Cavill could play in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Obviously, a lot of fans would love to see Kevin Feige and Marvel take Henry Cavill and play-up his Superman image by casting him as an all-powerful character like Hyperion or Sentry. Then again, a lot of other fans are getting more creative with their casting ideas – in respect to the kind of range Cavill has built up in subsequent years, tackling villainy in Mission: Impossible: Fallout; edgier anti-hero in The Witcher, and even taking on other big hero icons like Sherlock Holmes (Enola Holmes).
Here's who fans want to see Henry Cavill playing in the MCU:
Henry Cavill Deserves Marvel
I hope Marvel uses this opportunity to snatch Henry Cavill up and make him part of the MCU somehow. He deserves better.— Mark Medina (@Mark_Medina) December 15, 2022
Cavill has been dutifully loyal to DC, even while continuing to entertain us with other great fandom roles. He deserves to finally have a major franchise at a studio that can actually support and use his talents.prevnext
A Lot of Good Picks
MCU fancast starter pack for Henry Cavill😭 pic.twitter.com/eYxFYeQISM— Matt Murdock (@ZeroYear97) December 15, 2022
With Henry Cavill not returning as Superman in the DCEU .. I think he’d fit perfect as these characters in the MCU.
- Mr. Fantastic— Persona (@PersonaSpeaks) December 15, 2022
- Sentry
- Sabertooth
- Mr. Sinister pic.twitter.com/FlKVQGtwEO
Here's a rundown of some Marvel Characters that Henry Cavill could play. Any of your favorites in the bunch?prevnext
Captain Britain
Imagine Marvel making a smart choice and bringing Henry Cavill into the MCU as Captain Britain since it doesn’t look like the Superman thing is gonna work out right now. pic.twitter.com/C5Krj1Y3DO— Idris Elbow 💪🏾 (@YallLuvCris) December 10, 2022
Henry Cavill moving into the MCU as Brian Braddock AKA Captain Britain, and properly adapting Excalibur would be the absolute best outcome of this whole sorry situation. Marvel make DC & Warner Brothers' loss, your gain. pic.twitter.com/GqHbHXIjY9— Adam Azor (@AdamAzor) December 15, 2022
Let's stop making this handsome Englishman put on a fake American accent, and let's make him a hero that better suits his roots! Brian Braddock/Captain Britain is a pivotal character that could bridge many fun new lanes of the MCU.prevnext
Hyperion
Petition to have @MarvelStudios cast Henry Cavill as Hyperion. pic.twitter.com/wPPstAVbr2— Danny (@SWolf712) December 15, 2022
Hyperion! He could gather all the fired DCEU actors and fight the Avengers with Squadron Supreme! pic.twitter.com/seLYLgGZpm— waggs (@waggs902) December 15, 2022
Marvel's alt-universe version of Superman is one part of the Squadron Supreme team – and Marvel fans want to see them in the MCU, real bad. Cavill leading the Squadron would instantly make them box office-level additions.prevnext
The Sentry
The sentry pic.twitter.com/k1JffuOiwx— Austin Allemand (@AustinAllemand) December 15, 2022
This is the role that excites a lot of Marvel fans the MOST. Sentry's dual nature as Marvel's strongest hero – and most horrific villain – would take Cavill's Superman persona and flip it on its head.prevnext
Cyclops
Alright now that it’s done. Let’s campaign for Henry Cavill to play Cyclops in the MCU! pic.twitter.com/N6U6SjKEPp— Christian Mason (@CReelProduction) December 15, 2022
The MCU X-Men need a proper version of Cyclops to lead them. Well, we know a guy...prevnext
DOOM
December 15, 2022
Taking that Greek god's face and throwing it behind a mask would be a delicious way to mess with fans and give Henry Cavill a new challenge as a performer. And he'd kill it.prevnext
Vulcan
Vulcan pic.twitter.com/dUqbAZyeeJ— ☃️🎁🎄cósmico🎄🎁☃️ (@nexusjorge0) December 15, 2022
The third Summers Brother has made a big comeback in the comics – perfect time to get him onscreen.prevnext
Magneto
Magneto pic.twitter.com/Wb0nHuVfmG— Richard Marrero (@The_Richard_M) December 15, 2022
We all know from The Witcher that Henry Cavill looks BOSS with a head of white hair. Who wouldn't want a brotherhood with THIS Magneto.prevnext
Ka-Zar
Amongst others... pic.twitter.com/Sv4s1KRHLL— Joey Fantana (@JoeyFantana) December 15, 2022
The only thing better than a blonde Henry Cavill as Sentry? A blonde shirtless Henry Cavill as Ka-Zar!prevnext
MCU Superman?
I mean, look on the bright side - This totally frees Henry Cavill up to play Superman in the MCU. 👍🤷♂️— Ken Plume (@KenPlume) December 15, 2022
If that Marvel vs. DC crossover happens onscreen, we know which version of Superman we would like to see taking on the MCU heroes...prevnext
Exodus
If you know, you know!!! Plain and simple!!! pic.twitter.com/GwVUwO3U4M— Elwood Edwards (@3lwood3dwards75) December 15, 2022
Marvel fans are getting further out there with some of the pics, but this one could strangely work.prevnext
Time For A Change
Henry Cavill MCU debut as Hyperion/Sentry 🔜pic.twitter.com/MKnyHQQiS7 https://t.co/XJIKStNshp— 𝕞𝕒𝕟𝕠 〰️ (@MANOMAGlC) December 15, 2022
Another day, another cape, for Cavill.prev