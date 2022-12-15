Marvel Fans Are Already Fancasting Henry Cavill in MCU Roles

The news that Henry Cavill is truly done as Superman has rocked a lot of DC fans, but some fans are already looking to turn DC's loss into Marvel's gain. As you will see below, social media is already being flooded with fan-casting for which Marvel characters Henry Cavill could play in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Obviously, a lot of fans would love to see Kevin Feige and Marvel take Henry Cavill and play-up his Superman image by casting him as an all-powerful character like Hyperion or Sentry. Then again, a lot of other fans are getting more creative with their casting ideas – in respect to the kind of range Cavill has built up in subsequent years, tackling villainy in Mission: Impossible: Fallout; edgier anti-hero in The Witcher, and even taking on other big hero icons like Sherlock Holmes (Enola Holmes).

Here's who fans want to see Henry Cavill playing in the MCU: