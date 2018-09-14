‘Daredevil’ Showrunner Defends Henry Cavill as Superman

Superhero fans were rocked by today’s shocking report that Henry Cavill‘s time as Superman has likely come to an end, as he gears up for filming on the Netflix series based on The Witcher.

The news has caused an outcry from fans, many of whom have directed their ire at Warner Bros. for failing to keep Cavill in the fold, though some have sounded off on Cavill himself. Former Daredevil showrunner and Pacific Rim Uprising director Steven S. DeKnight took umbrage with some insulting Cavill on social media, tweeting his support for the actor as Superman.

After calling Cavill a “great Superman,” one fan responded by criticizing the actor, prompting a response from DeKnight.

“That’s a gross generalization and not specific at all. Plus wildly inaccurate, in my opinion,” he wrote. “You don’t like him, which is fine. But why go out of your way to shit on him when I make a positive comment?”

DeKnight is well versed in geeky genre material, having helmed the acclaimed first season of Daredevil. He then took over directing duties from Guillermo del Toro for the sequel to Pacific Rim. He’s now heading back to Netflix for an adaptation of the Mark Millar and Frank Quietly comic Jupiter’s Legacy:

“A multi-generational American superhero epic, Jupiter’s Legacy follows the world’s first generation of superheroes who received their powers in the 1930’s. In present day they are the revered elder guard, but their superpowered children struggle to live up to the legendary feats of their parents. Steven S. DeKnight (Marvel’s Daredevil, Spartacus, Buffy the Vampire Slayer), who recently signed an overall deal with Netflix, will serve as showrunner and executive producer, with Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Dan McDermott also serving as executive producers for the series. DeKnight will also direct the first episode.”

With Cavill’s future as Superman in jeopardy, it remains to be seen what direction Warner Bros. will take going forward. The report from THR stated they were going to focus on Supergirl and put Kal El on the backburner, but it likely won’t be too long before he shows up on film again.

We’ll have to wait and see if Cavill and Warner Bros. can come to an agreement in the meantime.