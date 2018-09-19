Here’s What Selena Gomez Could Have Looked Like as Dora the Explorer in a Michael Bay Film

If singer and actor Selena Gomez had been tapped to star in a high-octane, gritty reboot of Dora the Explorer from blockbuster maestro Michael Bay, what would it have looked like?

Well, thanks to our old pal BossLogic, we have a look…and it is glorious.

In an epic homage to Bayhem that may be BossLogic’s greatest work to date, the image features not only a version of Dora that sports an eye patch, but ninjas, explosions, and a shark inexplicably flying through the air.

You can check it out below…but cover thine eyes before gazing upon its glory.

They are, in fact, making a live-action Dora the Explorer movie…but despite early rumors, it will not be produced by Bay.

The film will star Isabela Moner, whom Bay directed in Transformers: The Last Knight, and is coming from Paramount, the studio that distributes the Transformers films…but that’s basically where the similarities end.

Dora the Explorer stars Isabela Moner (Transformers: The Last Knight, Sicario: Day of the Soldado, Instant Family) in the film’s title role. Having spent most of her life exploring the jungle with her parents nothing could prepare Dora for the most dangerous adventure ever – High School. Always the explorer, Dora quickly finds herself leading Boots (her best friend, a monkey), Diego, and a rag tag group of teens on a live-action adventure to save her parents and solve the impossible mystery behind a lost Inca civilization.

Seventeen-year-old actress Moner is joined in the film by one of Mexico’s biggest stars, Eugenio Derbez (Overboard, Instructions Not Included, How to Be A Latin Lover), who plays Alejandro, a mysterious jungle inhabitant who tries to protect the teenagers from the marauders. The film also features big screen newcomer Micke Moreno (Escobar: Paradise Lost), in the role of cousin Diego; Nicholas Coombe (Spy Kids: Mission Control, Midnight Sun) as Randy, a fellow high schooler who develops an immediate crush on Dora; Madeleine Madden (Picnic at Hanging Rock, Tidelands) as the school’s snooty class president, Sammy; and Academy Award® nominee Adriana Barraza (Babel, Amores Perros, Thor, The 33) as Dora’s grandma, Abuelita Valerie. Temuera Morrison (Green Lantern, Moana) will play the role of Powell. Additional key casting announcements are forthcoming.

The film is produced by Christopher Robin producer Kristin Burr, who is joined by longtime Bobin associate, executive producer John G. Scotti (The Muppets, Muppets Most Wanted, Alice Through the Looking Glass) as well as executive producers Julia Pistor (The Spiderwick Chronicles, A Series of Unfortunate Events) and Eugenio Derbez.

Dora the Explorer will be in theaters on August 2, 2019.