‘Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw’ Super Bowl TV Spot Released

The first trailer for Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw dropped on Friday and now, fans are getting another look at the upcoming film thanks to a new television spot during Super Bowl LIII.

The 60 second spot dropped early in the game, making good on star Dwayne Johnson’s Twitter announcement on Saturday of when fans should be watching to catch the footage. The first trailer to the film already got a lot of attention from fans, who were quick to hit the internet with their reaction to such moments as Idris Elba’s character having superpowers so it will be interesting to see how they react to this new spot as well.

“INSANE reactions to our new @HobbsAndShaw trailer that dropped yesterday,” Johnson wrote. “Get ready for our big 60sec #SuperBowl spot tomorrow in the 1st QTR. Gonna show my pasty asshole partner here what real football is about. Enjoy the game my friends.”

Hobbs & Shaw will see Johnson’s Fast and Furious lawman Luke Hobbs having to partner with his former rival Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) in order to take down a new threat: Elba’s terrorist mastermind, Brixton and taking down the “bad guy” isn’t exactly new for Hobbs. Johnson’s Hobbs first appeared in Fast Five as a Diplomatic Security Service agent who is tasked with hunting down Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel), Mia Toretto (Jordana Brewster) and Brian O’Conner (Paul Walker). Hobbs eventually learned that the main protagonists were actually the good guys and joined up with the crew for the remainder of the franchise.

The first Fast & Furious spinoff, Hobbs & Shaw will widen out the universe of the films, introducing Vanessa Kirby as Hattie Shaw, Deckard and Owen’s MI6 agent sister, Eliza Gonzalez as Femme Fatale character “Madam M”, and WWE star Roman Reigns as Ai-Kae Hobbs, Luke’s brother. There’s also more for Fast & Furious fans to get excited about beyond Hobbs & Shaw. Marvel movie writers Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Captain Marvel) and Nicole Pearlman (Guardians of the Galaxy) are attached for the female-led spinoff film, and Vin Diesel recently confirmed that the franchise continues with Fast & Furious 9 starting production this year.

Hobbs & Shaw hits theaters on August 2, 2019.