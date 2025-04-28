Netflix Reveals New Look at Daniel Craig in Knives Out 3

Netflix has revealed a brand new look at Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc in Knives Out 3 AKA Wake Up Dead Man. One of the best movie franchises of the last decade or so is Knives Out. The series kicked off in 2019 with the first movie starring Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, and a number of other A-list actors. It was a charming murder mystery executed at a high level thanks to a well-written script penned by Rian Johnson. It was a nice change of pace after Star Wars: The Last Jedi and gave audiences a new original franchise led by one of best actors out there.

Knives Out was a huge hit and it became a launching point to explore new mysteries every few years with the only recurring cast member being Daniel Craig. Rian Johnson and Daniel Craig partnered up with Netflix in a massive deal to keep producing these movies. In 2022, they delivered Glass Onion on the streamer during the holiday season with a limited theatrical release. It was another smash hit, but some people, including Daniel Craig, were bummed that the Knives Out movies were largely limited to streaming. Although Netflix gave it a small theatrical run, it was nothing compared to the first movie, something that managed to be a big hit in theaters right before COVID.

Knives Out 3: Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc Sports a New Look in Wake Up Dead Man

Nevertheless, a third Knives Out movie is coming to Netflix later this year. The new Knives Out movie titles Wake Up Dead Man is scheduled to arrive later this year, but we don’t know a ton about it. The third Knives Out movie boasts a big cast once again with the likes of Jeremy Renner, Cailee Spaney, and Josh Brolin, amongst many others taking part in this mystery. Craig will of course play the southern detective once more, but this time he is sporting a new look. A brand new look at Wake Up Dead Man as part of Netflix’s trailer for its upcoming event, Tudum, gives us a glimpse at Benoit Blanc’s new look.

The detective sports a longer hairstyle that is a radical departure from his previous look along with sunglass and an overcoat. It’s unclear if there’s any actual narrative reason for this or if they just wanted to spice things up. Benoit Blanc is pretty fashionable, so maybe he’s just trying something new with his hair. Nevertheless, Craig looks as good as ever and his presence on our screens will be much appreciated later this year.

Netflix’s upcoming Tudum event will happen on May 31st and feature a bunch of new info and trailers on upcoming Netflix projects. This is likely where we will get the first proper trailer for Wake Up Dead Man along with potential release date info, especially since it finished shooting last fall. Both movies have released around the holiday season and it wouldn’t be surprising if that repeats. However, it does seem like Wake Up Dead Man may go for a spookier tone, so maybe Netflix will drop it around Halloween. Either way, it’s good to have a new Knives Out movie coming later this year.