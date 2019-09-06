Hobbs & Shaw Passes $700 Million At Worldwide Box Office

The first ever spinoff of the Fast & Franchise continues to drive people to theaters, with Hobbs & Shaw having now passed $700 million at the worldwide box office. The number is largely supplemented by impressive numbers in international markets and has been the number one movie in the world for four consecutive weeks.

This all puts the Fast & Furious franchise at an impressive $5.8 billion at the worldwide box office through its nine movies to date since the original film released in 2001. The first spinoff stars Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Vanessa Kirby, and Idris Elba. It does not have Fast & Furious franchise star Vin Diesel but does feature the pen of Fast franchise writers Chris Morgan and Drew Pearce.

The international markets of loving the latest action movie to star Johnson, adding to his already impressive global star. $160.2 million of the domestic haul has come domestically, meaning that $539.9 million has come in internationally. China leads the charge with $175 million of that chunk, followed by Japan’s $27.7 million, Korea’s $25.6 million, the United Kingdom’s $23.2 million, and Russia’s $18.9 million.

Based on the success of Hobbs & Shaw, it seems likely that more spinoffs and sequels in the Fast & Furious world will be on the way. Executive producer Hiram Garcia opened up about the possibility ahead of the film’s release.

“Well, look, I mean the fans are always the ones who decide that. And if there’s anything this business has taught you is you never get ahead of yourself,” Garcia cautioned. “But if we’re so lucky and the fans receive it the way we think they will, that’s the goal. Look, there’s so many unbelievable characters in the Fast & Furious universe, but there’s only so much time in a Fast & Furious movie to get to know each of these characters. So our goal is to start to create an outlet where we can spin off these characters, let fans learn about the ones they love, and keep building it out. So if we’re lucky, this could be the beginning of something nice.”

Hobbs & Shaw is now playing in theaters.

