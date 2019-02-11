‘Hobbs & Shaw’s The Rock Details the Challenges of Staying Fit

The first trailer for Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw was released yesterday and the Internet has been all abuzz about the franchise’s first spin-off film.

Today, the movie’s star, Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock, shared some intense details about what it takes to hold on to “peak muscularity” during filming.

The original post by Dave Rienzi, Johnson’s strength and conditioning trainer, shared some insight now that the film has wrapped production.

“HOBBS & SHAW wrapped with a bang,” Rienzi wrote.

“3 shirtless fight scenes in the last week and half of filming.

1 night shoot

2 consecutive daytime fight scenes.

I nuanced the peaking for these scenes by combing carb depletion, carb loading, water manipulation, mineral monitoring while working within the constraints of the elevated temperatures of the day shoots.”

He went on to congratulate The Rock for his hard work and dedication.

“It’s a fine line to balance holding a peak while filming intense physically demanding fight scenes. Consistent communication and monitoring is required. I’m really proud of this Hobbs 2.0 physique. Congratulations to @therock and the entire team who worked with me on this effort,” he added.

In The Rock’s response, he added some more details to what it takes to stay fit for such a taxing role.

“Cool and informative HOBBS & SHAW post below from my strength and conditioning coach @daverienzi,” Johnson wrote. “Hard to really understand how challenging nuances it takes holding a “peak muscularity” look for extreme action sequences that last all night long and two consecutive days straight in the hot sun. Every minutia detail is communicated between us constantly. It’s all part of my commitment. When it’s time to play – we push all chips in.”

Hopefully, fans of The Rock appreciate the intense work he puts into these roles and know that Rienzi plays an important part in the actor’s success.

Not only does Rienzi train Johnson, but he helps out tons of beefy celebrities, including Superman himself, Henry Cavill. Interestingly, Rienzi also happens to be married to Dany Garcia, Johnson’s ex-wife. Despite splitting in 2007, Johnson and Garcia continue to run their production company together, Seven Bucks Productions.

In addition to Johnson, Hobbs & Shaw stars Jason Statham, Idris Elba, Vanessa Kirby, Eiza González, and Eddie Marsan. The film is being directed by David Leitch, who also helmed Deadpool 2 and Atomic Blonde.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw will hit theaters on August 2nd.