Hocus Pocus 4K Blu-ray Pre-Orders are Live, Includes SteelBook Edition

Disney's 1993 cult classic Hocus Pocus film seems to get more popular every year, but things have definitely shifted into a higher gear recently. First and foremost, a Disney+ sequel is currently in development. There has also been a wave of merch that includes Funko Pops, fashion collections, and board games. To top it all off, the original film has just been given a 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray upgrade.

Hocus Pocus superfans should head straight for Best Buy's exclusive SteelBook edition of the film in 4K + Digital, which features some fantastic artwork designed by Matt Ferguson. This is the same artist that produced the artwork for Marvel's penultimate Infinity Saga 4K Blu-ray box set last year. You can pre-order the SteelBook exclusive here at Best Buy for $27.99. The standard Hocus Pocus Blu-ray can also be pre-ordered at Best Buy for $22.99. At the time of writing, a listing for the standard edition is up on Amazon but not active.

Shipping on the Hocus Pocus 4K Blu-ray is slated for September 15th, so you'll have it in plenty of time for Halloween. Note that special features haven't been announced yet, but it probably won't differ much from previous releases. On that note, the 4K release follows 25th anniversary Blu-ray editions of Hocus Pocus that launched in 2018.

In other Halloween-ready Blu-ray news, Tim Burton's beloved 1988 film Beetlejuice is also coming to 4K Ultra HD! There's even a collector's edition giftset that features The Handbook for the Recently Deceased (with... collectible chalk), a Beetlejuice poster, a glow in the dark embroidered patch, and special edition packaging.

The Beetlejuice 4K Blu-ray collector's edition gift set is an Amazon exclusive that you can pre-order right here for $49.99. A Best Buy exclusive SteelBook is available here for $34.99. The standard edition is available to pre-order here at Best Buy for $27.99.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.