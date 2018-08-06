Disney’s ‘Hocus Pocus’ Gets Special 25th Anniversary Blu-rays

Disney’s cult classic film Hocus Pocus, starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy as witch sisters Winifred Sanderson, Sarah Sanderson, and Mary Sanderson celebrated its 25th anniversary in July, but the festivities have only just begun! With Halloween on the horizon, a special edition version of the Hocus Pocus Blu-ray is on the way in three different flavors.

Let’s start with the standard edition. At the moment, you can pre-order the Hocus Pocus 25th anniversary Blu-ray for $19.99 from Amazon and Best Buy. However, Target has it for only $15 right now.

Best Buy is also offering a version designed after the evil spellbook from the film, only it is definitely not bound in human skin with a creepy moving eyeball. It’s made from steel and you can reserve it here for $29.99.

Finally, Target is chiming in with their own special edition version of the Hocus Pocus Blu-ray that includes an alternate cover and a limited edition 40-page gallery book. You can reserve one here for only $17.99.

All three versions are slated to arrive on September 4th. At the moment, details regarding special features have not been revealed, but if you don’t already own a copy of Hocus Pocus on Blu-ray, you can’t go wrong with any of the options mentioned above – but at this point it’s clear that Target is offering the best deals.

On a related note, Funko recently released Pop figures of the Sanderson Sisters to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Hocus Pocus, and the only place you can get them is right here at Spirit Halloween. Shipping is slated for September.

Spirit Halloween also has a line of official Hocus Pocus shirts, costumes, jewelry, and accessories that were released last year. October will be here before you know it, so there’s no time like the present to get your costume sorted. You can shop the entire collection right here.

All of the shirts in the collection are fantastic, but you can also get Mary, Winifred and Sarah Sanderson choker necklaces and hair bows, Amuck! Amuck! earrings, Hocus Pocus socks, and a spooky fit-and-flare dress. There are even accessories like coffee mugs, fleece blankets, and keychains.

