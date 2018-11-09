John Boyega and Letitia Wright Join Sci-Fi Romance ‘Hold Back the Stars’

John Boyega and Letitia Wright are continuing to make their mark on the genre movie world.

Deadline is reporting that the Boyega and Wright are attached to star in the science fiction drama Hold Back the Stars, which is based on the novel of the same name by Katie Khan.

Hold Back the Stars will revolve around Carys and Max, who revisit memories of their love affair on a utopian Earth, while they are trapped in the vast void of space with only 90 minutes of oxygen left.

Boyega is certainly no stranger to the realm of space movies, playing Finn in the newest trilogy of Star Wars films. Wright had scene-stealing appearances as Shuri in Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War, and this report confirmed that she will return for Avengers 4 and Black Panther 2.

The idea of Boyega and Wright sharing the screen together will surely delight sci-fi fans — especially considering how outspoken both actors have been about diversity in that realm.

“There definitely is that responsibility, but more the responsibility to hire those from those experiences to share their creative light, that’s the pivotal thing,” Boyega said of bringing more diversity to the Star Wars universe in an interview last year. “Because if you just hire the same sort of people you’re just getting the same sort of film. It’s not wrong, but then there’s a lack of variety. I think Pacific Rim [Uprising] handles that in a very unique way.”

“I’m excited for what Black Panther is about to do, not just for young black boys and girls, but for everyone,” Wright said before the film was released. “There’s a black superhero, but then we’re going to have more Asian superheroes and more from India. The solution to the problem being: We don’t have enough of this, so we’re going to make more. I’m excited!”

Hold Back the Stars will be directed by Mike Cahill, whose filmography includes Another Earth and two episodes of George R.R. Martin’s Nightflyers. The script will be written by Christy Hall. The project will be produced by Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps, but does not currently have a distributor.

