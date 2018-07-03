Hollywood Legends You Didn’t Know Were Still Alive

The Golden Age of Hollywood seems so far in the past, but the truth is there are still many living links to that era of filmmaking. In fact, on Monday, Olivia De Havilland turned 102 years old.

While many of these stars have long since retired, some are still working. Norman Lloyd, the oldest working actor in Hollywood, most recently starred in Amy Schumer’s breakout movie Trainwreck. It’s hard to go anywhere without seeing Betty White. And Clint Eastwood is still directing movies at a pace many of today’s young filmmakers can only dream of.

“Enjoy life,” White recently told Parade Magazine when asked for tips to living a long life. “Accentuate the positive, not the negative. It sounds so trite, but a lot of people will pick out something to complain about, rather than say, ‘Hey, that was great!’ It’s not hard to find great stuff if you look.”

Scroll on for a look at 10 Hollywood legends you might have forgotten are still alive.

Olivia De Havilland

Olivia De Havilland is one of the best actresses of her generation, winning Oscars for her roles in To Each His Own (1946) and The Heiress (1949). Now living in Paris, she is the oldest-surviving cast member of Gone With The Wind.

In 2017, she became the oldest woman to be made a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire. Last year, she also made headlines for suing FX and Ryan Murphy over her depiction in Feud: Bette and Joan, but a panel of judges tossed the suit. She turned 102 on July 1.

Sidney Poitier

Sir Sidney Poitier is trailblazer in the acting field, breaking racial boundaries throughout his career. In 1964, he became the first black actor to win Best Actor for his role in Lilies of the Field. In 1967, he starred in three films still regarded as classics today – To Sir, With Love, In The Heat of the Night and Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner.

Poitier received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama. He turned 91 in February.

Eva Marie Saint

Eva Marie Saint won an Oscar for her supporting role in On The Waterfront (1954), her first film. She also starred opposite Cary Grant in Alfred Hitchcock’s North By Northwest (1959).

Saint continued to act regularly until 2014, making her last appearance in Winter’s Tale. She also played Martha Kent in Superman Returns (2006). Saint was married to Jeffrey Hayden for 65 years until his death in 2016 at age 90. Saint celebrates her 94th birthday on July 4.

Kirk Douglas

Kirk Douglas, who turned 101 in December, is best known today for his role in Spartacus (1960) and as the father of Michael Douglas.

Douglas still makes occasional public appearances, usually at awards shows. In January, he appeared at the Golden Globes with daughter-in-law Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Norman Lloyd

Norman Lloyd is best known for his long associations with Alfred Hitchcock and Orson Welles. During the 1940s, he established himself as a character actor, starring in two Hitchcock movies – Saboteur (1942) and Spellbound (1945). He also produced Alfred Hitchcock’ Presents.

Lloyd’s other films include Charlie Chaplin’s Limelight (1952), Dead Poets Society (1989) and The Age of Innocence (1993). He also starred on St. Elsewhere. In 2015, he memorably starred in Trainwreck with Amy Schumer. He turned 103 in November.

Carl Reiner

Carl Reiner, the creator of The Dick Van Dyke show and the director of Steve Martin’s The Jerk (1979), is still alive at 96. Today, Reiner spends a lot of time tweeting and is very critical of President Donald Trump. Reiner is also the father of director Rob Reiner.

Mel Brooks

Mel Brooks and Reiner both got their starts writing for Sid Caesar, and later collaborated on their famous “2000 Year Old Man” sketch.

In the late ’60s, Brooks began his successful career as a director and won an Oscar for writing The Producers (1968). His other films include Young Frankenstein (1974), Blazing Saddles (1974) and Spaceballs (1987). Although he retired from directing after 1995’s Dracula: Dead And Loving It, he continues to perform. He turned 92 on June 28.

Angela Lansbury

Dame Angela Lansbury is a titan of the entertainment world. After earning Oscar nominations for Gaslight (1944) and The Picture of Dorian Gray (1945), she struggled to find another break out role. The Manchurian Candidate (1962) changed everything for her, thanks to her performance as a manipulative mother.

Since then, she has moved effortlessly from movies to television to the stage. In 2013, she finally received an honorary Oscar. She turned 92 in October.

Jane Powell

Jane Powell, who turned 89 on April 1, is best known for an unforgettable run in MGM musicals. She co-starred with Fred Astraire in Royal Wedding (1951) and Howard Keel in Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (1954).

In her later years, Powell transitioned to the stage. Her fifth husband was former child actor Dickie Moore, who died in 2015 at 89.

Glynis Johns

Glynis Johns, who won a Tony Award for A Little Night Music, is best known today for playing Jane and Michael Banks’ mother in Disney’s Mary Poppins (1964). She also has an Oscar nomination for 1960’s The Sundowners.

Johns is now retired, having made her last appearance in 1999’s Superstar. She turned 94 in October.