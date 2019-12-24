Donald Trump Praises Home Alone 2 as One of the Biggest Christmas Hits

It’s Christmas Eve today and for many people a key part of the holiday celebration includes settling in and curling up with their favorite holiday or holiday-themed movies. Among those films for many may be Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. This is certainly the case for President Donald Trump. The president, who briefly appears in the film, told U.S troops overseas during a video conference on Tuesday that it was an honor to be a part of it — and praised the movie as one of the biggest Christmas hits of all time.

In the conference, one sergeant asked trump if Home Alone 2: Lost in New York was his favorite holiday movie. Trump didn’t directly name the film as his favorite but spoke a bit about how the film has continued to be part of his life in the years since he appeared in it long before he was president.

“Well I’m in Home Alone 2,” Trump said (via Deadline). “A lot of people mention it every year, especially around Christmas. They say — especially young kids — they say, ‘I just saw you on the movie.’ They don’t see me on television as they do in the movie. But it’s been a good movie and I was a little younger, to put it mildly. And it was an honor to do it.”

“And it turned out to be a very big hit, obviously,” Trump continued. “It’s a big Christmas hit — one of the biggest. So it’s an honor to be involved in something like that, you always like to see success.”

Released ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in 1992, Home Alone 2 starred Macaulay Culkin as Kevin McCallister who is, once again, separated from his family as they attempt to head off on a holiday vacation. Instead of ending up in Miami with the rest of his family, Kevin gets on the wrong plane and ends up in New York City. Soon after arriving in New York, Kevin goes to the Plaza Hotel and encounters Donald Trump, asking him for directions to the hotel lobby. The film ultimately brought in a worldwide box office gross of $359 million making it the third-highest grossing film for 1992. By comparison, the first Home Alone had a worldwide box office gross of $476 million.

If checking out Trump’s Home Alone 2 cameo is something that is on your Christmas list this year, it’s actually pretty easy to do. Disney+ added not just Home Alone 2, but the original Home Alone as well as Home Alone 3 to the streaming platform in November. It was also announced earlier this year that Disney plans to develop additional Home Alone movies. Earlier this month it was announced that Jojo Rabbit star Archie Yates will play the film’s protagonist while The Office alum Ellie Kemper and Deadpool 2 actor Rob Delaney will play his parents. The plot is expected to follow a similar premise to both Home Alone and Home Alone 2.

