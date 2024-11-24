Home Alone’s 30-Year Record Was Broken by a Surprising Movie Very Recently

Barbie shattered a long-standing box office record, surpassing Home Alone to become the highest-grossing comedy film in domestic history with an unprecedented $636.2 million, more than doubling the holiday classic’s $285.8 million take. Greta Gerwig‘s pink-themed blockbuster didn’t just break records – it obliterated them. The film’s domestic success was matched by an $809.4 million international haul, bringing its global total to a staggering $1.446 billion. This performance made it not only 2023’s box office champion but also the most successful comedy ever made, all while establishing a new milestone for female directors.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The previous 33-year record-holder, Home Alone, had dominated the comedy landscape since 1990. The Christmas favorite, which launched Macaulay Culkin’s career, earned $190.9 million internationally for a total of $476.7 million – an impressive return on its modest $18 million budget. As evidence of comedy’s current box office potential, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has also surpassed Home Alone domestically, earning $294.1 million to claim second place among comedy films. The supernatural sequel has added $157 million internationally for a global total of $451.1 million.

Comedy films traditionally face unique challenges at the box office. Unlike family-friendly action adventures, humor often appeals to specific demographics rather than universal audiences. Successful comedy films must balance making viewers laugh while maintaining broad appeal, with family-friendly content proving particularly effective.

Barbie embodies this approach with characters that appeal to a wide audience and humor that works on multiple levels for both children and adults. The film’s success was amplified by its connection to a popular toy brand, musical contributions from global pop stars, and star power, with lead actress Margot Robbie reportedly earning $50 million from the project

While Beetlejuice Beetlejuice continues to perform strongly since its September release, recently surpassing Dune: Part Two to become Warner Bros.’ highest-grossing film of the year, it falls more than $60 million short of Despicable Me 4. The horror-comedy sequel opened with an impressive $100 million weekend and has maintained steady earnings against its matching production budget.

The film has also secured a spot among the top 70 highest-grossing PG-13 films ever, overtaking The Sixth Sense and Inception while not quite reaching the heights of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire or Man of Steel. With weekly earnings now dropping below seven figures and the film leaving the top 10, industry analysts expect its final worldwide tally to remain around $450 million.

This restructuring of comedy’s box office hierarchy, led by Barbie’s unprecedented success, points to the genre’s evolving appeal and the increasing potential for comedy films to achieve blockbuster status when they successfully bridge demographic divisions.