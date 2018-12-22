‘Home Alone’ Detail That Fans Recently Noticed

It’s a Christmas classic and even though it came out over twenty years ago, fans are still pointing out new things about the original Home Alone. To one determined Twitter user, the set design of the McAllister residence is a bit too “Christmasy.”

Claire Reilly — an editor at CNET — began pointing out decorations in the famed house that are a little too celebratory to be realistic. In a tweet that has now gone viral, Reilly pointed out that the family was an easy target because they went all-in on their decorations

“Can we talked about the McAllister’s house in Home Alone?” Reilly tweeted. “Like, of COURSE you’re going to be a target for Christmas bandits if your house is ENTIRELY Christmas themed!”

In a string of tweets, Reilly went on to point out that the family’s entire house was seemingly Christmas-themed. In one scene, Kevin (Macaulay Culkin) is walking down a hallway with red wallpaper and green-painted archers. She goes on to post several images of the house, pointing out several instances where the traditional green and red Christmas colors were plastered everywhere.

Admittedly, the biggest victim of the over-Christmas-isation of the house seems to be the kitchen. Not only are red and green pots hanging from the ceiling, but the cabinetry is red with forest green tiles glued on the countertops.

If you’re an Amazon Prime user, both Home Alone and Home Alone 2 are including with the streaming platform’s STARZ add-on package.

Do the abundant red and green colors take you out of it? What’s your favorite Christmas movie? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.