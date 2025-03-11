This Classic Disney Movie Was Supposed to Be Directed by a Horror Favorite

It’s quite amazing to consider the bizarre adult-skewing filmmakers that almost worked with Disney on major projects. Never forget that the 2000 feature Dinosaur, for example, was originally going to be a classically subversive title from RoboCop director Paul Verhoeven. David Fincher, meanwhile, was going to apply his distinctive filmmaking style to 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea before he had casting disputes with Disney executives. Though these projects never fully saw the light of day, these directors at least flirted with the concept of making a movie for the studio behind G-Force.

One of the more outlandish yet fascinatingly true instances of this phenomenon came with a little 1989 film by the name of Honey, I Shrunk the Kids. Today known as the directorial debut of Joe Johnston and an especially beloved Rick Moranis star vehicle, Honey I Shrunk the Kids had its origins rooted in one of the most infamously gory midnight horror movies ever produced. Originally, this project would’ve been helmed and produced, respectively, by Re-Animator masterminds Stuart Gordon and Brian Yuzna.

How Did the Re-Animator Crew Collide With Disney?

Per Stuart Gordon’s daughter Jillian, Honey, I Shrunk the Kids had modest origins as a bedtime story Gordon would tell his youngsters. Once his kids became so enamored with this wacky tale, Gordon decided to pen the concept into a screenplay with Ed Naha. The duo, along with Brian Yuzna, decided to embark on making Honey, I Shrunk the Kids into a real movie. Interestingly, these origins solidify that Gordon always wanted to make Honey, I Shrunk the Kids something family-friendly (and thus Disney-appropriate), but his idea wasn’t necessarily co-opted into the Mouse House machine.

An especially compelling wrinkle in this saga is that, unlike Fincher leaving Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, Gordon almost did get to step behind the camera on this Disney tentpole. He only didn’t because of health-related reasons due to his high blood pressure. Given the enormous challenge of helming a VFX-heavy Disney movie, doctors warned Gordon that Honey, I Shrunk the Kids would inevitably exacerbate his health problems. Faced with a life-threatening condition, Gordon stepped down and Johnston took over.

Gordon, however, retained a “Story By” credit on the final film, as did Yuzna and Naha. The latter figure even got a “Screenplay By” credit on the feature. Meanwhile, Gordon’s creative instincts on what would appeal to children turned out to be right on the money. Honey, I Shrunk the Kids turned into a massive hit for Disney in 1989, and one of that year’s biggest successes from any studio. Meanwhile, elements that Jillian notes her father having to fight Disney executives over (namely the more realistic appearance of the supporting character Antie) became some of the most beloved elements of the movie.

Where Did Stuart Gordon Go From Here?

After Honey, I Shrunk the Kids became such a pop culture phenomenon, Disney moved quickly to exploit the title through further sequels, a theme park ride, and even a TV show. As for Gordon, he would return to the director’s chair for the 1990 B-movie cult classic Robot Jox and the major studio release Fortress. After that Christopher Lambert star vehicle, Gordon would consistently helm new feature-length movies through 2007, including cult classics The Wonderful Ice Cream Suit and Stuck.

Gordon even moved into the world of stage shows in the late 2000s and early 2010s, which included adapting his 1985 classic into a stage production entitled Re-Animator: The Musical. As Jillian remarked, Gordon’s initial disappointment over losing the Honey, I Shrunk the Kids directing gig eventually gave way to relief since it opened up time for him to do so many other exciting projects. It’s doubtful Gordon could’ve engaged in so many different productions and mediums of creative expression if he was busy shepherding the Honey, I Shrunk the Kids brand for Disney.

Given the enduring popularity of Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, particularly with adults nostalgic for the 1980s, Gordon’s creative instincts continue to live on even after the filmmaker’s passing in 2020. A bedtime story Gordon told to his children continues to stand tall as one of the most influential live-action Disney movies ever made. To boot, the contrast between Kids and something like Re-Animator demonstrates the versatile creativity of Gordon and his associates like Yuzna. On top of everything else, Gordon not getting to direct Honey, I Shrunk the Kids puts him in an esteemed group of acclaimed artists who came so close yet so far to directing Disney blockbusters.

