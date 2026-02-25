Jon Hamm Reveals the Marvel Comic Adaptation He Wants to Star In (And You Can’t Guess It)

Like a lot of actors in Hollywood over the past 15 years, Jon Hamm has been linked to some comic book roles, though somehow managed to never actually star in a comic book movie. For a long time, Hamm was a favorite among fans to take on a major role like Batman, with his Don Draper jawline. Despite lending his voice to some of the characters in animation and being linked to play Mister Sinister in the Fox X-Men movies at one point, Hamm still hasn’t taken on one of the iconic characters from Marvel, DC, or even another publisher, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t want to.

Speaking with ComicBook for the upcoming Pixar movie Hoppers, we had to ask Hamm if this was still a bucket list item for him when it came to his career. The good news is that not only did he say yes, but that he’s not limiting himself to just roles that come from the pages of Marvel and DC. Hamm, a known comic book reader, is eager to take on any kind of comic book adaptation, given the wealth of material being published now.

“There’s still tons of them out there, and it’s not just in Marvel or DC universe, there’s some really great books out there,” Hamm revealed. “There’s a lot out there still. There’s some stuff that I would kill to play. There’s a book that Frank Miller and Bill Sienkiewicz did called Elektra: Assassin that I would love to be in, that would be so cool. There’s stories out there still. We’re living in a pretty cool time for comic book stuff to get adapted and made. Hope springs eternal… I mean, if Robert Downey can play anybody with an iron face, I guess I can hope.”

For those unaware, Elektra: Assassin was a limited series created by Miller that he wrote well after his iconic run on Daredevil had initially come to a close (and before he would return to the hero with the iconic Man Without Fear miniseries). In the series, Miller fleshed out the Elektra character’s backstory but also used the book as a way to offer the character a future, showing her still alive and introducing a major concept into Marvel lore, The Beast. Perhaps most important to what Jon Hamm is eager to play on the big screen, though, are two key roles from Elektra: Assassin, being John Garrett, an alcoholic SHIELD Agent who develops an obsession with Elektra (and later becomes a cyborg), or Nick Fury, whose portrayal in the comic was also a defining moment for the character in Marvel comics.

It’s unclear if a story like this would ever really be on Marvel’s radar for the MCU, especially as the Elektra character and The Hand have not yet been fully integrated into the franchise. Daredevil: Born Again obviously makes the Netflix series canon, but no official reference to this side of the universe has popped up just yet.

To Hamm’s point, countless other comics are being published right now that are ripe for film and television adaptations. Even so, as the DCU continues to find the stars that will inhabit its new take on iconic characters, and Marvel seems primed to “soft reset” the entire MCU with Avengers: Secret Wars, there will still be no shortage of superheroes to play.