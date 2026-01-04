Horror Icon Pitches To Replace James Cameron for Avatar 4 (if He Doesn’t Return)

James Cameron has spent the better part of two decades working in the Avatar franchise, helming three installments so far (including the recently released Avatar: Fire and Ash). There are still two more Avatar sequels on Disney’s release calendar, set to be released in 2029 and 2031. However, Cameron isn’t sure when (or if) those films will come to fruition. In the buildup to the Fire and Ash premiere, Cameron spent a lot of time highlighting the importance of profit margins, and he also made a point to say there are other stories out there he’d like to tell. In the event Cameron decides to step away from Avatar for a bit, a prominent director is willing to take over.

Speaking with Screen Rant while promoting the TV show The Copenhagen Test, famed James Wan expressed interest in helming an Avatar sequel. “I have not done Avatar. Yeah, if you could put a good one for me with James Cameron, I’d love to take a crack at that,” he said.

Could Avatar Benefit From a New Director?

It’s hard to imagine an Avatar movie directed by anyone other than James Cameron. The franchise is distinctly a product of his unique vision, serving as the latest instance of Cameron pushing the boundaries of visual effects technology to tell stories that interest him. It also goes without saying that the Avatar movies benefit greatly from Cameron’s eye for action and spectacle, which is unrivaled in the film industry. There are plenty of blockbuster studio tentpoles made these days, but Cameron is one of one when it comes to staging bombastic set pieces — particularly ones that incorporate the use of 3D to make it an even more immersive experience for audiences.

However, while Avatar is Cameron’s baby, an argument can be made that the franchise might benefit from some fresh blood behind the scenes. Fire and Ash is the lowest-rated Avatar movie on Rotten Tomatoes, and though the consensus was still generally positive (which much praise being given to the visuals), many people felt it was underwhelming in the story department. One of the biggest critiques of Fire and Ash is that it retreads too much familiar ground from the previous installments. Others have also voiced concerns over problematic elements such as the franchise’s reliance on the “white savior” trope, the underwhelming portrayal of the Ash People tribe, and Spider’s polarizing Fire and Ash ending. A fresh filmmaking voice could potentially revitalize Avatar by bringing in new ideas that help push the series forward.

Wan would be an interesting pick to succeed Cameron in the director’s chair. He’s best known for his work in the horror genre like The Conjuring, Saw, and Insidious, but he also has experience helming big-budget studio tentpoles. He called the shots on Furious 7, navigating the aftermath of Paul Walker’s tragic passing to get that film across the finish line in a way that was emotionally satisfying for fans. Wan was also behind Aquaman, which remains the highest-grossing DC Comics adaptation of all time. With both of these, Wan displayed not just a keen eye for action but also demonstrated a sense of fun and energy while also delivering poignant moments. Following Cameron’s footsteps would be no easy task, but Wan would be up for the challenge if he got the call. His approach and sensibilities as a filmmaker seem like a good fit for the world of Avatar.

Whether or not Wan (or anyone else) gets that chance will be up to Cameron. If Cameron opts to come back, that’ll be the end of the discussion. By now, Cameron has more than earned the right to keep directing Avatar movies for as long as he wants. What’ll be interesting to see is if Cameron and Disney’s respective timelines mesh with each other. Fire and Ash is on its way to grossing over $1 billion, so the studio will likely be interested in additional installments. They may even want to keep the 2029 release date that’s already secured. If Cameron decides to step away for any reason, that could open the door for someone new to come in. In the past, Cameron has said he’d prefer to direct the remaining Avatar films, but he also understands the importance of having a contingency plan in place so the studio can pivot.

