James Cameron Addresses His Avatar Future After Fire & Ash (And Fans Should Be Excited)

James Cameron has spent over three decades developing the Avatar franchise. His initial treatment for the first film dates back to 1994, though the project didn’t take any meaningful steps forward until technology evolved and caught up with Cameron’s ambitious vision for Pandora and the Na’vi. And while Cameron has achieved a great deal of success with the Avatar films (the first two of which grossed over $2 billion and were nominated for Best Picture), some fans can’t help but feel a little sad that the director has opted to spend the tail end of his career working exclusively in the Avatar franchise. Those same fans should be excited by Cameron’s comments about his Avatar future.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter in a profile tied to this week’s release of Avatar: Fire and Ash, Cameron touched on his filmmaking future. “I’ve got other stories to tell, and I’ve got other stories to tell within Avatar,” he said. “What won’t happen is, I won’t go down the rabbit hole of exclusively making only Avatar for multiple years. I’m going to figure out another way that involves more collaboration. I’m not saying I’m going to step away as a director, but I’m going to pull back from being as hands-on with every tiny aspect of the process.”

Taking a Break From Avatar Might Be Best for James Cameron

Though Avatar 4 and Avatar 5 are currently dated for 2029 and 2031, respectively, Cameron has hinted on more than one occasion recently that he’s going to take a patient approach with those films. There’s no guarantee they even happen, as Cameron is waiting to see what kind of profit Avatar: Fire and Ash turns at the box office before making a decision. He’s also spoken about wanting to devise a more efficient way to produce the Avatar films and cut down on costs. So even if Fire and Ash follows in the footsteps of its predecessors and grosses $2 billion, there could be another extended wait for the next Avatar movie.

Stepping away from Avatar for a bit arguably could be beneficial for Cameron. While Fire and Ash is shaping up to be a sizable box office hit over the holiday season, the general consensus is that it’s the worst of the three to date. This isn’t to say Fire and Ash reviews are bad (the Rotten Tomatoes score is a respectable 71%), but even those who are high on the film feel Cameron is retreading old ground. Not only has the novelty of the (admittedly cutting edge) special effects worn off, Fire and Ash doesn’t do enough to push the story forward and stand out in a meaningful way. Narrative has never been the greatest strength of the Avatar franchise, but if the next two movies are to get off the ground, it’ll be important for them to evolve the plot.

Taking time off would give Cameron an opportunity to retool his scripts and figure out a way to improve the stories of Avatar 4 and Avatar 5, perhaps addressing some of the critiques of Fire and Ash. Undoubtedly, the next two Avatar sequels will continue Cameron’s mission to push the boundaries of filmmaking technology, but it would be great if the story matched the visuals in terms of epic scale. Working on something else would also allow Cameron to recharge his creative batteries. Taking on a non-Avatar film in the interim could be a great palate cleanser for him as a filmmaker.

It remains to be seen what other projects Cameron could tackle as Avatar 4 rounds into shape. He’s been attached to helm an adaptation of Ghosts of Hiroshima, so that’s a possibility, but he could have other ideas he wants to explore as well. Regardless of what he decides to do, it’s exciting to hear Cameron plans to leave Pandora for a bit. For decades, he’s been one of the most inventive filmmakers in the industry and has proven he can handle everything from a sci-fi action flick to a period romance. It’ll be great to see him try his hand at something new, and when he’s ready to go back to Avatar, it’ll be a renewed sense of purpose and energy.

