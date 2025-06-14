This Horror Reboot Is Still One of the Best 3D Movies of All Time (And You Can’t See It the Right Way)

The 2000s were a wild time for horror fans. There were remakes of celebrated properties coming out with the kind of regularity we hadn’t previously seen. Moreover, many of said remakes were frame-for-frame reimaginings that did very little to justify their own existence. One that stands out from the pack however, is the Patrick Lussier-directed slasher reboot My Bloody Valentine 3D. Todd Farmer and Zane Smith’s screenplay takes the core outline of the first film and uses that as a jumping-off point, carving out a new path that nods to the 1981 original while still very much existing as its own entity.

This redux exists as a stellar example of 3D filmmaking, yet it’s no easy feat to experience the flick as Lussier originally intended.

Why Is it Currently So Hard to Watch My Bloody Valentine in 3D?

Anyone who has seen this grisly effort will recall that it makes deft use of contemporary 3D technology, which was still very novel at the time. The pickaxes (and eyeballs) flying through the air delighted and startled theatergoers in equal measure, which is just one reason we look back on this grisly effort as one of the greatest 3D films of all time. The film revels in grotesque displays of ultra-violence which are made all the more off-putting thanks to the use of cutting-edge technology.

Effects aside, My Bloody Valentine 3D also benefits from solid screenwriting. The twists are nicely rendered and the narrative manages to function as an homage to the original while also existing as its own entity at the same time. My Bloody Valentine 3D follows Tom (Jensen Ackles), a miner who returns to his hometown 10 years to the day after a grisly massacre that saw some 22 locals perish tragically. Following Tom’s return, townsfolk begin turning up dead in a similar fashion to the bloodshed that transpired 10 years prior. Tom quickly becomes a suspect, eager to prove his innocence, he sets out to unmask the real killer.

In addition to functioning as part of the remake trend of the ‘00s, My Bloody Valentine also helped kick off the modern 3D craze. Remakes are still an inevitability and 3D movies tend to arrive in waves, but a lot has changed since 2009 when My Bloody Valentine first played theaters. Now, studios don’t hype the 3D aspect like they did when the technology was more novel, and remakes that carve out their own path are now the rule, rather than the exception. Thanks to 3D fatigue, it is now more difficult to see the movie in its original format. As it turns out, you’ll have to kick it old school if you want to scope the flick in 3D.

There are two potential options for experiencing this gruesome slasher in 3D, one cheaper than the other. The first is to pick up a copy of the movie on physical media that includes the 3D version of the film and the old-fashioned cardboard glasses to go with it. This option features the classic red and blue 3D technology that utilizes color filtering to make the images pop with added dimension. Your second and more expensive option is to purchase the 3D Blu-ray version of the film. For this option, you’ll also need a 3D Blu-ray player, modern 3D glasses, and a 3D TV.

Both of the aforementioned 3D versions of My Bloody Valentine are still widely available on physical media on the secondary market. So, depending on how advanced your home theater setup is, you can watch the film in 3D via either of those options. If you’re hoping to stream the picture in 3D, however, there’s currently no viable option to do so.

This celebrated slasher film is not as easy as you might think to watch in its original (and most immersive) version, but physical media enthusiasts will surely find a way. If you’re ok with scoping the 2D version, however, you can presently do exactly that via Tubi, The Roku Channel, Pluto, or Plex.

Do you agree that My Bloody Valentine 3D is one of the best 3D films ever released?