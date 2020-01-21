Netflix’s Horse Girl Trailer Released

Netflix’s original movies and TV shows have evolved in some interesting ways over the years, bringing all kinds of unpredictable and unique storytelling to the streaming world. On Tuesday, Netflix revealed the first trailer for Horse Girl, an original film that is set to hit the streaming service next month. The film stars GLOW and Community alum Alison Brie, who co-wrote the film alongside her frequent collaborator Jeff Baena, who previously directed her in films like Joshy and The Little Hours.

If the trailer is any indication, Horse Girl is expected to be a unique and slightly-unsettling ride, which stars Brie as a young craft store employee who begins to experience supernatural visions. The film is expected to debut at Sundance later this month, before making its way onto Netflix in early February.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Horse Girl also stars Debby Ryan (Unsatiable), Matthew Gray Gubler (Criminal Minds), Robin Tunney (The Craft), John Reynolds (Stranger Things), Molly Shannon (Saturday Night Live), John Ortiz (Silver Linings Playbook), and Paul Reiser (Mad About You). The film’s executive producers include fellow indie powerhouses Mark and Jay Duplass.

You can check out the official synopsis for Horse Girl below!

“Sarah (Alison Brie) has a quiet and fairly simple life, contenting herself with the crafts-store job she holds, the nightly supernatural crime TV show she adores, and the equestrian center she visits constantly. When a gift impulsively stirs her curiosity about her family history, unexpected and strange dreams begin to disturb her. As these visions seep into her waking moments, Sarah struggles to hold on to her fragile reality. Director Jeff Baena returns to the Sundance Film Festival with his fourth feature, diving into an incredibly personal and unusual new realm while retaining his trademark aptitude for character exploration and unsettling humor. … Born out of a close collaboration between Baena and Brie, who co-wrote and produced the film, ‘Horse Girl’ looks at the tenuous grasp we have on waking life through a bold and disquieting character study.”

What do you think of the first trailer for Horse Girl? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Horse Girl will be released on Netflix on February 7th.