Hot Topic’s First Funko Disney Treasures Box Goes Under the Sea

Earlier this year, Funko announced that they would discontinue their Disney Treasures subscription offering and transition it to regular retail with an exclusive partner. That exclusive partner just happens to be Hot Topic, and the very first installment in the series has just been released!

You can order one right here for $32.90 while supplies last. However, Hot Topic made very little effort to conceal what’s inside on the product page. Quite the contrary actually, so if you don’t want to be spoiled you’ll basically have to add the box to your cart blindfolded. Then again, it might be possible if you just go strait to the “Add to Bag” button and don’t look at any of the additional photos. You should also avoid all of the details mentioned below.

Inside Hot Topic’s Disney Treasures Under the Sea box you’ll find The Little Mermaid Pop! Movie Moment Finding Your Voice figure, a Finding Nemo magnet, a Finding Nemo Pearl pen topper and a Moana mystery mini vinyl in collectible tin. Overall, the quantity of items is a little underwhelming when compared to previous Disney Treasures boxes, but that Ariel Pop figure makes it worth getting all by itself and then some. She has a mouth!

Just keep in mind that Hot Topic’s Disney Treasures Under the Sea box is excluded from Hot Cash redemption and it is a one-time purchase. That is to say, it is no longer a subscription offering. Grab one here while you can because there’s a good chance that this one will sell out quickly.

On a related note, Disney’s live action film Christopher Robin is set to hit theaters on August 3rd, and Funko swooped right in to deliver adorable Pop figures based on the film.

Indeed, you can bring a little piece of the Hundred Acre Wood home with Funko Pops based on the versions of Winnie-the-Pooh, Eeyore, and Tigger featured in the film – all of which are available to pre-order here with shipping slated for August. A flocked (fuzzy) version of Winnie-the-Pooh will be available right here as a BoxLunch exclusive sometime in the coming days / weeks, so keep a lookout.

Obviously, we’re missing a few important characters here – most notably Piglet and Ewan McGregor’s Christopher Robin – but Funko rarely, if ever, puts out a whole collection at once. Odds are we’ll see a second wave featuring these characters soon.

