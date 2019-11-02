Peacock: NBC Might Make New Streaming Platform Free for Everyone

With the streaming wars on the horizon, the marketplace is about to get even more saturated when the likes of Disney+, HBO Max, and Peacock launch between now and the first part of next year. In a world currently dominated by the likes of Netflix and Hulu, these new services will have to find a way to stand out and if one recent CNBC report proves accurate, it looks like NBC’s Peacock may have found its calling. According to the report, NBCUniversal is leaning towards offering the direct-to-consumers product free to everyone, regardless if they’re a current NBC or Comcast customer.

CNBC suggests NBC will offer an ad-supported version of the platform free of charge to anyone who’s interested in the service. Customers using Comcast’s pay-TV or broadband services would then be on the receiving of additional perks from Peacock. It’s expected an ad-free version of the platform will be available for an additional charge, customer or not.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As previously reported, it was initially suggested Comcast would offer Peacock free only to paying customers of its cable and broadband offerings. The report is sure to stress this free-for-all is still under consideration and isn’t finalized, though the movers and shakers are leaning towards finalizing it. At the very least, it’s a sure-fire way to stand out in a crowded streaming world where services tend to be at least $5 per month and up. Fans of the heftier 4K Netflix can expect to pay somewhere north of $12 while WarnerMedia’s HBO Max will cost $14.99 per month.

Though NBCUniversal would lose a large chunk of cash on a subscriber base for the free platform, it’ll make it up in the form of the advertising shown on the platform. With the world increasingly becoming more digital, it’s entirely likely more and more advertisers are looking to sink money into the world of streaming wherever possible. It should help Peacock will soon be the exclusive home to binge-worthy hits like The Office and Cheers.

NBC executives have yet to comment on the new scenario. When they previously announced the name of the service, NBC direct-to-consumer boss Bonnie Hammer teased additional original shows on the service from SNL creator Lorne Michaels and all-around funnyman Mike Shur.

“The name Peacock pays homage to the quality content that audiences have come to expect from NBCUniversal – whether it’s culture-defining dramas from innovative creators like Sam Esmail, laugh-out-loud comedies from legends like Lorne Michaels and Mike Schur, blockbusters from Universal Pictures, or buzzy unscripted programming from the people who do it best at Bravo and E!,” Hammer said in a statement. “Peacock will be the go-to place for both the timely and timeless – from can’t-miss Olympic moments and the 2020 election, to classic fan favorites like ‘The Office’.”

What’s your streaming subscription list look like? Will you be a Peacock user if it’s free? Share your thoughts in the comments below or by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt!