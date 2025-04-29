Ace Ventura: Pet Detective Hits 4K Blu-ray With a Strange Steelbook

Jim Carrey’s 1995 hit comedy Ace Ventura: Pet Detective is finally coming to 4K Blu-ray thanks to Shout Factory, and the cover of the Steelbook edition makes it seems as though he finally caught the rare white albino pigeon. Or maybe the pigeon caught him? Either way, you can catch the Steelbook version or the regular version starting today here on Amazon and here at Walmart with a release date set for July. Details on the special features and technical specs can be found below.

ACE VENTURA: PET DETECTIVE DISC ONE (4K UHD):

NEW 4K Transfer From The 35mm Original Camera Negative

4K Transfer From The 35mm Original Camera Negative Presented In Dolby Vision (HDR-10 Compatible)

Audio: English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 Surround, 2.0 Stereo

Audio Commentary With Director Tom Shadyac

DISC TWO (BLU-RAY):

NEW 4K Transfer From The 35mm Original Camera Negative

4K Transfer From The 35mm Original Camera Negative Audio: English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 Surround, 2.0 Stereo

Audio Commentary With Director Tom Shadyac

Theatrical Trailer

Would Jim Carrey ever play Ace Ventura again? Back in 2022 E! News posed the question and the answer isn’t what you might have expected:

“I think after the fact when there’s been a lot of years, unless some genius person, director, auteur comes to you with a completely new take on what’s going on, you know. If Chris Nolan came to me and said ‘I want to make Ace Ventura real and I want to do something, you know, something more interesting…’ then I might listen. But for the most part, you know, after a certain time there’s not one cell in your body that is that person anymore so you end up just imitating what you did in the old days and the original inspiration isn’t there.”