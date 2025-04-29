Revenge of the Sith Theatrical Release is Making Fans Nostalgic (And Not Just for the Movie Itself)

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith is playing in theaters around this week, and its first weekend rivaled new releases in box office sales. Lucasfilm put this prequel back on the big screen to mark the 20th anniversary of its initial release, which was on May 19th, 2005. For many fans, seeing it in a cinema again was like returning to a treasured childhood memory, while some had never even caught it in the theater in the first place. This event brought a diverse array of Star Wars fans together in a unique way, encouraging them to talk about their personal experiences with the franchise and to make observations about why the Skywalker Saga speaks to so many people.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Revenge of the Sith is regarded by many as the best movie in the prequel trilogy — for better or worse. For prequel fans, it’s the crescendo of the whole story, while for those who didn’t like this part of the story, it’s not much more palatable than the two movies that lead into it. Either way, a big enough Star Wars fan will surely turn out for an anniversary event like this, or at least share their feelings on social media as the topic circulates.

To their credit, most commenters on Reddit, X, and Bluesky seemed to be pretty positive about this anniversary. Many chatted about buying tickets in advance and optimizing the nostalgic experience, then shared positive feedback when they got home. Some were surprised by how much they loved seeing this movie back in the theater.

“Loved seeing it again. The final duel hits so much harder on the big screen,” read one top comment on the Star Wars subreddit. Another read, “Now seated in the exact same theater/auditorium I saw it 20 years ago,” while a third added, “Star Wars prequels were meant to be seen on the big screen… I’ve had serious thoughts about going back and seeing it again after last night lol.”

This occasion prompted many fans to share their own personal experiences of seeing Revenge of the Sith two decades ago — the loved ones they went with, the bonds that were forged around this story, and how the themes of this movie impacted them in the years that followed. Some also shared sweet anecdotes of how they were trying to pass that excitement on now that they’re older by getting their own children, nieces, nephews, cousins, or siblings excited for the story as well. They saw it as the perfect chance to share what they love and inspire a new generation.

Along with that came commentary from some fans who did not get out to the theater 20 years ago — in many cases because they were too young or not even born yet, while others explained how they had come to the Star Wars fandom late. They treasured this opportunity to experience Revenge of the Sith as an event, not just part of a binge-watch at home.

Revenge of the Sith is playing in theaters around the U.S. now, and will continue for the next week. The movie is also streaming now on Disney+, along with all other Star Wars movies.