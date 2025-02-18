Charlie Cox Comments on Daredevil in the Avengers Movies (and Spider-Man 4)

Charlie Cox opens up about Daredevil’s potential future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, expressing hope the character can appear in some high-profile movies. In an interview with GQ, the actor discussed his time in the franchise and addressed speculation Daredevil will be in one of the upcoming Avengers films. While Cox obviously couldn’t confirm anything, he did state that Daredevil crossing over with Earth’s Mightiest Heroes is “more possible” now than it had been in years past and explained why he would be eager for the character to appear on the big screen. Not only is he excited about the possibilities within the Marvel universe, but he hopes that would be a boon for his acting career in general.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I think it’s more possible than it’s ever been, yeah,” Cox said when asked about the Avengers rumors. “I would love to be in one of the Avengers films, or another Spider-Man, or something like that. For a couple of reasons. One, because over the years I have become a geeky fan of the character, and I weirdly, for the character’s sake, feel like it’d be really cool for him to get that kind of upgrade. I would also just love it in terms of what it would do for my chances of getting other movie roles.”

Cox’s Matt Murdock debuted in the 2015 Netflix series Daredevil, which was part of the streamer’s line of Defenders shows. After Daredevil was cancelled in 2018, the character wasn’t seen again until Cox made a cameo in 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. The actor later reprised Daredevil on 2022’s She-Hulk and headlines this year’s Daredevil: Born Again, which premieres on Disney+ in March. That series has already been confirmed for a second season.

Marvel Studios is currently building towards the culmination of the ongoing Multiverse Saga, punctuated by Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. The former reportedly begins production soon, assembling a stacked ensemble that includes Robert Downey Jr., Anthony Mackie, the stars of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and the cast of Thunderbolts*. Sandwiched between the two Avengers films is a fourth Spider-Man movie starring Tom Holland, which will start shooting later this year.

Cox saying it’s “more possible” for Daredevil to join the Avengers now is exciting for fans. The Defenders shows occupied a strange place in the MCU; while they included references to the overarching franchise, the characters never made the leap to the big screen. Nowadays, there’s been more overlap, with Defenders characters popping up in various Marvel Studios productions. Vincent D’Onofrio reprised Kingpin on the Hawkeye TV show, for instance. After years of there seemingly being a line of demarcation between the MCU movies and the Netflix shows, Marvel is more interested in converging the two (especially after Daredevil: Born Again went through a creative overhaul). This opens the door for exciting possibilities down the line; seeing the various characters interact is a large part of the MCU’s appeal, and it would be a missed opportunity if Defenders characters weren’t part of larger crossover events.

The Avengers roster will have to be rebuilt going into Doomsday. Perhaps Daredevil will be among the recruits, catching the attention of Sam Wilson as he puts together a new team. But if there isn’t a spot for Matt Murdock in one of the Avengers movies, an appearance in Spider-Man 4 is certainly plausible, given Daredevil and Spider-Man’s shared history in the comics. Some fans are hoping Spider-Man 4 sees Peter Parker deal with a street-level threat, which would be the perfect way to integrate Daredevil into the proceedings. Considering how much of a fan-favorite Cox is, Marvel will likely find a place for him in future projects.