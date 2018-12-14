‘How To Train Your Dragon 3’ Finale Trailer Hiccup’s Death

The final trailer for How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World promises an epic conclusion to the popular fantasy series, though it may mean some tears will be shed for longtime fans of the films.

While each film has shown Hiccup’s rise as a hero while his bond with Toothless strengthens, the new movie might see the chief of Berk dying by the movie’s end. Watch the new trailer in the clip above if you want to prepare yourself for the possible death.

The major hint comes at the trailer’s end when Toothless is hit with an arrow and loses consciousness. Hiccup tells the Light Fury, the new dragon and Toothless’ romantic interest in the film, to save his friend. But that leaves Hiccup in a free fall, possibly hinting at his demise.

This event would likely make a lot of fans sad, but it would be a dramatic note to end the franchise on. Writer and director Dean DeBlois addressed the fact that How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World will wrap up the series of films.

“We thought about it for a long time and came up with what we think is a bittersweet way to say goodbye to these characters, but the right way,” DeBlois said to Entertainment Weekly. He also teased that the film will end much like the series of books by Cressida Cowell: “You will understand why Hiccup says, as you heard in the trailer, ‘There were dragons when I was a boy.’ And by the end of this film, you’ll have answered the question of what could have happened to them.”

The new movie will also bring back a major character who died previously in the franchise, as Gerard Butler is going to reprise his role as Stoick, Hiccup’s dad.

Stoick’s return “offers a warm hug to the character one last time,” says DeBlois, adding that the appearance plays into the themes of the movie. “The overall theme of the story is letting go, or finding the wisdom to let go, rather,” he says. It applies to the non-human characters, too. “So much of Hiccup’s identity, as a leader and an adult, is because of his relationship with Toothless. But if Toothless is not there, who is Hiccup?”

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World premieres in theaters on March 1, 2019.