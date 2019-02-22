Get the First Two ‘How To Train Your Dragon’ Movies on Blu-ray for Only $15

Dreamworks’ How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (aka How to Train Your Dragon 3) hits theaters today, February 22nd. As we noted in our review, the third film is the perfect ending to a near perfect trilogy.

That having been said, if you don’t own the previous films in the HTTYD series, today is the day to remedy that because Amazon is offering the two film set on Blu-ray for only $14.99. That’s a whopping 50% off the list price and an all-time low by a considerable margin. Grab it while you can.

On a related note, Funko has revealed several new Pop figures to celebrate the release of How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World. But be warned! Several of the figures (not pictured above) are quite spoilery. All of the new HTTYD Pop figures are available to pre-order right here with shipping slated for March.

Finally, Build-A-Bear Workshop recently released a new Toothless plush that features fur with a “shiny dragon glow”, and it’s available to order right here for $35. This new Toothless plush follows the release of standard Toothless and Light Fury plush last month. You can shop their entire How to Train Your Dragon collection right here.

You can find the synopsis for How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World below.

“As Hiccup fulfills his dream of creating a peaceful dragon utopia, Toothless’ discovery of an untamed, elusive mate draws the Night Fury away. When danger mounts at home and Hiccup’s reign as village chief is tested, both dragon and rider must make impossible decisions to save their kind.”

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World is set to premiere in U.S. theaters on February 22nd.

