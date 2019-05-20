Save 40% on the How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World Blu-rays

How to Train your Dragon: The Hidden World (aka How to Train Your Dragon 3) arrives on Blu-ray tomorrow, May 21st. If you want to add it to your collection, today would be the day to do it because both the standard and 4K Blu-rays have recently dropped to their lowest prices during the pre-order period.

At the time of writing you can pre-order HTTYD: The Hidden World on standard Blu-ray + Digital for $24.99 on Amazon (37% off). The 4K version is available for $29.96 (40% off) via Amazon and Walmart. Note that Walmart also has an exclusive Blu-ray gift set that includes Funko Pocket Pop keychains of Toothless and Light Fury for $29.96 with free 2-day delivery.

On a related note, you can still score adorable HTTYD 3 plush from Build-A-Bear Workshop, including a special edition Toothless plush with bioluminescent fur!

Indeed, the special edition Toothless plush features fur with a “shiny dragon glow” and it is available to order right here for $35. This Toothless plush is part of a collection that also includes standard Toothless, Light Fury, and Night Lights plush. You can shop their entire How to Train Your Dragon collection right here (note that the Night Lights plush will be returning soon). You can find the official description for How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World below.

“As Hiccup fulfills his dream of creating a peaceful dragon utopia, Toothless’ discovery of an untamed, elusive mate draws the Night Fury away. When danger mounts at home and Hiccup’s reign as village chief is tested, both dragon and rider must make impossible decisions to save their kind.”

