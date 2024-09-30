Deadpool & Wolverine Now Available To Pre-Order On 4K Blu-ray

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman promised a lot with the release of Deadpool & Wolverine, and they certainly delivered given that film became the highest-grossing r-rated movie of all-time. It has also given the MCU the shot in the arm that it desperately needed. That said, it stands to make a lot more money with the home video release, which kicks off on digital platforms October 1st. However, if you're one of the wise fans of physical media, it appears that your chance to own it on Blu-ray is coming on October 22nd.

At the time of writing, an early pre-order link for the 4K Blu-ray edition of Deadpool & Wolverine is available here on Amazon. However, look for two limited edition Steelbooks in Deadpool red and Wolverine yellow to turn up here on Amazon, here at Walmart, and here at GRUV in the next day or two alongside the standard Blu-ray and DVD releases. Note that a special edition Blu-ray will be available exclusively at Walmart that features a Deadpool corps pop-up inside. Bonus features will include the following:

DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK

Finding Madonna: Making the Oner – Director Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds break down a historic scene in the film: the "Oner," which highlights the first fight in which Deadpool and Wolverine finally unite.

Practical Approach: Celebrating the Art of Ray Chan – A tribute to longtime Marvel Studios collaborator Ray Chan, who sadly passed away in 2024 – the cast and crew recall anecdotes and echo the resounding positive effects of filming on the set he helped design, full of intricate details and Easter eggs.

Loose Ends: The Legacy Heroes – Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy, and the cast and crew go through some of the mind-blowing cameos and the characters who finally get their deserved endings. They cover the intensive choreographed sequences, updated costumes, and assembling the iconic team.

Wolverine – Hugh Jackman describes the return to his iconic role as Wolverine. Cast and crew discuss how he picks up his yellow and blue suit for the first time, brings variety to the role, and continues his legacy from previous films.

Filmmaker Commentary – Listen to audio commentary by director Shawn Levy and actor Ryan Reynolds.

Gag Reel – Watch some hilarious outtakes on set with the cast and crew of Deadpool & Wolverine

Deleted Scenes

Elevator Ride – Paradox explains the sacred timeline to Deadpool as they walk around the TVA.



Do Nothing – B-15 instructs Paradox to stay out of trouble, rejecting his efforts to take action.



Daddy's In Love – B-15 and Peter strike up a romance. Peter announces he is in love to his friends, Headpool and Kidpool.

"Fun Sack"

Deadpool – Dr. Deadpool, Ph.D. very kindly informs us of the risks of testicular cancer and tries to convince Hugh Jackman to do a live checkup.



Product Review – Deadpool shows off some toys and trinkets from the franchise, including one top-secret item that may or may not be a spoiler.



Wade is Back – Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman promote a movie…but Ryan misleads Hugh on just exactly which movie they are there for.

Marvel announces Deadpool/Wolverine comic series

Marvel Comics is capitalizing on the popularity of Deadpool & Wolverine by launching an ongoing series starring the Merc With a Mouth and Logan. Marvel's ongoing Deadpool/Wolverine series comes from writer Benjamin Percy and artist Joshua Cassara. Deadpool/Wolverine is a reunion between Percy and Cassara, who were the creative team that launched X-Force during the X-Men's Krakoa era. X-Force featured Wolverine in a main role, with Deadpool also making appearances during its run. As Cassara's cover for Deadpool/Wolverine #1 illustrates, fans can expect the same bloody and violent action that moviegoers witnessed in their MCU film.

"Josh and I really hit it off when we were working together on X-Force and became great friends," Percy told IGN. "When he made the jump to X-Men, it was honestly a little traumatic for us both—but if you get the opportunity to draw a flagship title, you have to go for it. And he drew the living shit out of that series. We never stopped texting or hanging out at cons. We're always trading stupid jokes (and many hundreds of Arnold Schwarzenegger GIFs). I even helped his wife locate one of the elusive 12-foot Home Depot skeletons recently, so we'll both be celebrating Halloween like bosses. This is all to say: we were both so damn excited to get the band back together. Deadpool/Wolverine is us cartwheeling onto the stage and shredding our guitars once more while smoke machines churn and pyrotechnics explode all around us."

Percy also revealed how Deadpool/Wolverine was in development long before Deadpool & Wolverine found its way into theaters, and while fans of the movie will find much to enjoy, the comic is its own separate beast.

"Well, in some ways it simply feels like business as usual," Percy said. "Since 2017—with the Wolverine: The Long Night podcast—I've never stopped writing Logan for Marvel, and this is simply the next chapter in his journey. But of course things have changed for the mutants, and we're leaning in to this new normal in the series."

Deadpool/Wolverine #1 goes on sale in January 2025.