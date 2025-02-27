How to Watch the Oscars 2025: Date, Start Time, and Where to Stream

A lot of firsts are in store for the 2025 Oscars. There’s a first-time host (Conan O’Brien), first-time nominees (Sebastian Stan, Zoe Saldaña, and Ariana Grande among them), the first openly trans woman nominated in an acting category (Emilia Pérez star Karla Sofia Gascón), and, for the first time since 1968, two musicals will compete in the Best Picture category (Wicked and Emilia Pérez). And because this is Hollywood’s Streaming Age, the 97th Academy Awards will stream live on Hulu for the first time.
Here, find out when and where to watch the 2025 Oscars (including ways to stream for free), plus everything else you need to know about this year’s ceremony, from the list of nominees to where to watch this year’s Best Picture-nominated films.
When are the Oscars?
The 2025 Oscars will air Sunday, March 2.
What time do the Oscars start?
The Oscars Preshow will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT, followed by the 97th Oscars at a new time: 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT. (11:00 p.m. GMT/7:00 a.m. CST.) You can watch red carpet arrivals when ABC News: On the Red Carpet at the Oscars coverage kicks off on ABC and Hulu.
How to watch the Oscars 2025
You can watch the Oscars for free over-the-air on your local ABC station, or watch on the ABC website or ABC app by authenticating your TV provider. If you have cable or satellite, you can tune in on the ABC channel (check local listings).
Where to stream the Oscars 2025
This year, the Oscars are streaming live on Hulu for the first time. Subscribers can stream the Oscars live on Hulu or watch through their local ABC affiliate with Hulu Live TV. If you miss the live ceremony, Hulu will have the 97th Academy Awards available to stream in full on-demand starting Monday, March 3.
The 2025 Oscars are also streaming live via services like Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and FuboTV, which are currently offering free trials to new customers.
Is there a free Hulu trial in 2025?
Yes, new subscribers can sign up for a free Hulu trial to watch the 2025 Oscars for free.
Where to watch the Oscars outside of the U.S.
The Oscars will be broadcast in the following territories:
Albania, Kosovo (DIGITALB SH.A, TOP Channel), Armenia (First Channel), Australia (Seven Network, 7Plus), Baltics/Estonia/Latvia/Lithuania (Filmzone+, Filmzone), Belgium (Play6, Play More, GoPlay, Pickx), Bolivia (Unitel), Bosnia & Herzegovina (BHT 1), Bulgaria (Diema Family, Nova Television, Diema, Kino Nova), Canada (CTV, CTV2), Croatia (HRT 1, HRT 2, HRT 3), Cyprus (Movies Best HD), Czech Republic (CT 1, CT 2, CT Art), Denmark (TV2 DENMARK, TV2 Play, TV2 Zulu), Dominican Republic (Telesistema Dominicano Canal 11), Ecuador (CHANNEL 4), El Salvador (Channel 2), Finland (YLE Teema Fem, YLE Areena), Georgia (Imedi TV), Greece (OTF TV), Guatemala (TVA Guatemala, Canal 31 & Canal 35), Honduras (Compania), Hong Kong (ViuTVsix, ViuTV), Iceland (Stöd 2, Stöd 2+), India (Star Movies, Star Movies Select), Ireland (RTE, RTE 2, RTE Player), Israel (Yes Movies HD), Japan (NHK-G, NHK BS, NHK+, WOWOW On Demand), Latin America (TNT, TNT GO, CNN Chile, HBO Max) — [list continues below]
Macedonia (Macedonian Radio Television/MKRTV), Mexico (Channel 13, Channel 7), Middle East (MBC 2, MBC MAX, SHAHID PLUS, AL THAQAFEYA), Montenegro (TVCG1, RTCG), Netherlands (FILMBOX, Film 1, Canal +), Nicaragua (Channel 9, 10 and 11), Paraguay (Channel 9), Portugal (RTP 1, RTP 2), Romania (PRO TV, PRO CINEMA, VOYO), Serbia (Radio Televizija Srbije), Slovenia (SLO2, SLO1), South Africa (M-Net, M-NET Movies 1, M-NET Movies 2, DSTV, DSTV Now), South Korea (TVN Limited, OCN, OCN Movies, OCN Movies 2, O Choice, Genie TV Mobile, Genie TV, LG U+TV, LG U+ Mobile TV, U Play), Spain (Movistar Plus+ channel, Drama por Movistar+, Comedia por Movistar+, Clásicos por Movistar+, Música por Movistar+, Cine Español por Movistar+, Acción por Movistar+, Documentales por Movistar+, Indie por Movistar+, Suspense por Movistar+, Cine por Movistar+), Taiwan (TAIWAN TELEVISION, TTV General Entertainment), Thailand (True Visions), Ukraine (SUSPILNE KULTURA), United Kingdom (ITV1, ITV2, ITVX), Uruguay (Chanel 12), and Vietnam (K+, K+ CINE).
2025 Oscar nominations
Best Picture
Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
I’m Still Here
Nickel Boys
The Substance
Wicked
Best Director
Sean Baker, Anora
Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
James Mangold, A Complete Unknown
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Best Actor
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Best Actress
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison, Anora
Demi Moore, The Substance
Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here
Best Supporting Actor
Yura Borisov, Anora
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Best Supporting Actress
Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
Best Adapted Screenplay
James Mangold and Jay Cocks, A Complete Unknown
Peter Straughan, Conclave
Jacques Audiard (in collaboration with Thomas Bidegain, Léa Mysius, and Nicolas Livecchi), Emilia Pérez
RaMell Ross and Joslyn Barnes, Nickel Boys
Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar; Story by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence Maclin, and John “Divine G” Whitfield, Sing Sing
Best Original Screenplay
Sean Baker, Anora
Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold, The Brutalist
Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, and Alex David, September 5
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Best Animated Feature
Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
The Wild Robot
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Best Documentary Feature
Black Box Diaries
No Other Land
Porcelain War
Soundtrack to a Coup D’Etat
Sugarcane
Best International Feature
I’m Still Here
The Girl With the Needle
Emilia Pérez
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Flow
Best Film Editing
Anora
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
Best Cinematography
The Brutalist
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Maria
Nosferatu
Best Production Design
The Brutalist
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nosferatu
Wicked
Best Costume Design
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Gladiator II
Nosferatu
Wicked
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
A Different Man
Emilia Pérez
Nosferatu
The Substance
Wicked
Best Original Song
“El Mal,” Emilia Pérez (Music by Clément Ducol and Camille; Lyric by Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard)
“The Journey,” The Six Triple Eight (Music and lyric by Diane Warren)
“Like a Bird,” Sing Sing (Music and Lyric by Abraham Alexander and Adrian Quesada)
“Mi Camino,” Emilia Pérez (Music and lyric by Camille and Clément Ducol)
“Never Too Late,” Elton John: Never Too Late (Music and lyric by Elton John, Brandi Carlile, Andrew Watt, and Bernie Taupin)
Best Original Score
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Best Sound
A Complete Unknown
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Best Visual Effects
Alien: Romulus
Better Man
Dune: Part Two
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Wicked
Best Live-Action Short
A Lien
Anuja
I’m Not a Robot
The Last Ranger
The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent
Best Animated Short
Beautiful Men
In the Shadow of the Cypress
Magic Candies
Wander to Wonder
Yuck!
Best Documentary Short
Death by Numbers
I am Ready, Warden
Incident
Instruments of a Beating Heart
The Only Girl in the Orchestra
Oscars 2025: Where can I watch all Best Picture nominees?
Reference our guide to the 2025 Best Picture nominees, including where you can watch all 10 nominees at home.