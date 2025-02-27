How to Watch the Oscars 2025: Date, Start Time, and Where to Stream

A lot of firsts are in store for the 2025 Oscars. There’s a first-time host (Conan O’Brien), first-time nominees (Sebastian Stan, Zoe Saldaña, and Ariana Grande among them), the first openly trans woman nominated in an acting category (Emilia Pérez star Karla Sofia Gascón), and, for the first time since 1968, two musicals will compete in the Best Picture category (Wicked and Emilia Pérez). And because this is Hollywood’s Streaming Age, the 97th Academy Awards will stream live on Hulu for the first time.

Here, find out when and where to watch the 2025 Oscars (including ways to stream for free), plus everything else you need to know about this year’s ceremony, from the list of nominees to where to watch this year’s Best Picture-nominated films.

When are the Oscars?

The 2025 Oscars will air Sunday, March 2.

What time do the Oscars start?

The Oscars Preshow will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT, followed by the 97th Oscars at a new time: 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT. (11:00 p.m. GMT/7:00 a.m. CST.) You can watch red carpet arrivals when ABC News: On the Red Carpet at the Oscars coverage kicks off on ABC and Hulu.

How to watch the Oscars 2025

You can watch the Oscars for free over-the-air on your local ABC station, or watch on the ABC website or ABC app by authenticating your TV provider. If you have cable or satellite, you can tune in on the ABC channel (check local listings).

Where to stream the Oscars 2025

This year, the Oscars are streaming live on Hulu for the first time. Subscribers can stream the Oscars live on Hulu or watch through their local ABC affiliate with Hulu Live TV. If you miss the live ceremony, Hulu will have the 97th Academy Awards available to stream in full on-demand starting Monday, March 3.

The 2025 Oscars are also streaming live via services like Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and FuboTV, which are currently offering free trials to new customers.

Is there a free Hulu trial in 2025?

Yes, new subscribers can sign up for a free Hulu trial to watch the 2025 Oscars for free.

Where to watch the Oscars outside of the U.S.

The Oscars will be broadcast in the following territories:



Albania, Kosovo (DIGITALB SH.A, TOP Channel), Armenia (First Channel), Australia (Seven Network, 7Plus), Baltics/Estonia/Latvia/Lithuania (Filmzone+, Filmzone), Belgium (Play6, Play More, GoPlay, Pickx), Bolivia (Unitel), Bosnia & Herzegovina (BHT 1), Bulgaria (Diema Family, Nova Television, Diema, Kino Nova), Canada (CTV, CTV2), Croatia (HRT 1, HRT 2, HRT 3), Cyprus (Movies Best HD), Czech Republic (CT 1, CT 2, CT Art), Denmark (TV2 DENMARK, TV2 Play, TV2 Zulu), Dominican Republic (Telesistema Dominicano Canal 11), Ecuador (CHANNEL 4), El Salvador (Channel 2), Finland (YLE Teema Fem, YLE Areena), Georgia (Imedi TV), Greece (OTF TV), Guatemala (TVA Guatemala, Canal 31 & Canal 35), Honduras (Compania), Hong Kong (ViuTVsix, ViuTV), Iceland (Stöd 2, Stöd 2+), India (Star Movies, Star Movies Select), Ireland (RTE, RTE 2, RTE Player), Israel (Yes Movies HD), Japan (NHK-G, NHK BS, NHK+, WOWOW On Demand), Latin America (TNT, TNT GO, CNN Chile, HBO Max) — [list continues below]



Macedonia (Macedonian Radio Television/MKRTV), Mexico (Channel 13, Channel 7), Middle East (MBC 2, MBC MAX, SHAHID PLUS, AL THAQAFEYA), Montenegro (TVCG1, RTCG), Netherlands (FILMBOX, Film 1, Canal +), Nicaragua (Channel 9, 10 and 11), Paraguay (Channel 9), Portugal (RTP 1, RTP 2), Romania (PRO TV, PRO CINEMA, VOYO), Serbia (Radio Televizija Srbije), Slovenia (SLO2, SLO1), South Africa (M-Net, M-NET Movies 1, M-NET Movies 2, DSTV, DSTV Now), South Korea (TVN Limited, OCN, OCN Movies, OCN Movies 2, O Choice, Genie TV Mobile, Genie TV, LG U+TV, LG U+ Mobile TV, U Play), Spain (Movistar Plus+ channel, Drama por Movistar+, Comedia por Movistar+, Clásicos por Movistar+, Música por Movistar+, Cine Español por Movistar+, Acción por Movistar+, Documentales por Movistar+, Indie por Movistar+, Suspense por Movistar+, Cine por Movistar+), Taiwan (TAIWAN TELEVISION, TTV General Entertainment), Thailand (True Visions), Ukraine (SUSPILNE KULTURA), United Kingdom (ITV1, ITV2, ITVX), Uruguay (Chanel 12), and Vietnam (K+, K+ CINE).

2025 Oscar nominations

Best Picture

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

I’m Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked

Best Director

Sean Baker, Anora

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

James Mangold, A Complete Unknown

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Best Actor

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance

Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here

Best Supporting Actor

Yura Borisov, Anora

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Best Supporting Actress

Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Best Adapted Screenplay

James Mangold and Jay Cocks, A Complete Unknown

Peter Straughan, Conclave

Jacques Audiard (in collaboration with Thomas Bidegain, Léa Mysius, and Nicolas Livecchi), Emilia Pérez

RaMell Ross and Joslyn Barnes, Nickel Boys

Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar; Story by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence Maclin, and John “Divine G” Whitfield, Sing Sing

Best Original Screenplay

Sean Baker, Anora

Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold, The Brutalist

Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain

Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, and Alex David, September 5

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Best Animated Feature

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

The Wild Robot

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Best Documentary Feature

Black Box Diaries

No Other Land

Porcelain War

Soundtrack to a Coup D’Etat

Sugarcane

Best International Feature

I’m Still Here

The Girl With the Needle

Emilia Pérez

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Flow

Best Film Editing

Anora

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

Best Cinematography

The Brutalist

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Maria

Nosferatu

Best Production Design

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nosferatu

Wicked

Best Costume Design

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Gladiator II

Nosferatu

Wicked

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

A Different Man

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

The Substance

Wicked

Best Original Song

“El Mal,” Emilia Pérez (Music by Clément Ducol and Camille; Lyric by Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard)

“The Journey,” The Six Triple Eight (Music and lyric by Diane Warren)

“Like a Bird,” Sing Sing (Music and Lyric by Abraham Alexander and Adrian Quesada)

“Mi Camino,” Emilia Pérez (Music and lyric by Camille and Clément Ducol)

“Never Too Late,” Elton John: Never Too Late (Music and lyric by Elton John, Brandi Carlile, Andrew Watt, and Bernie Taupin)

Best Original Score

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Best Sound

A Complete Unknown

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Best Visual Effects

Alien: Romulus

Better Man

Dune: Part Two

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Wicked

Best Live-Action Short

A Lien

Anuja

I’m Not a Robot

The Last Ranger

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent

Best Animated Short

Beautiful Men

In the Shadow of the Cypress

Magic Candies

Wander to Wonder

Yuck!

Best Documentary Short

Death by Numbers

I am Ready, Warden

Incident

Instruments of a Beating Heart

The Only Girl in the Orchestra

Oscars 2025: Where can I watch all Best Picture nominees?

Reference our guide to the 2025 Best Picture nominees, including where you can watch all 10 nominees at home.