Oscars 2025: Where to Watch All of the Best Picture Nominees

The nominations for the 2025 Oscars have been announced, and here’s how movie fans can watch all of the films up for Best Picture. With a lineup featuring everything from big-budget sci-fi spectacles (Dune: Part Two) to music biopics (A Complete Unknown) and even body horror laced with social commentary (The Substance), the Academy recognized a wide range of 2024’s best films. This year’s ceremony, hosted by Conan O’Brien, is scheduled to take place on March 2nd, which gives cinephiles plenty of time to catch up on any nominees they may have missed. But where can viewers check out these titles?

If you’re looking for where you can watch the Best Picture nominees, this is your one-stop shop. Below, we’ll list each movie up for the top prize, along with other nominations they secured.

Anora

Other Nominations: Best Director (Sean Baker), Best Actress (Mikey Madison), Best Supporting Actor (Yura Borisov), Best Original Screenplay, Best Film Editing

Baker’s wild tale about a sex worker whose dream romance quickly falls apart established itself early on as a legit awards contender, taking home the Palme d’Or at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. The film is now available to rent or purchase on various digital stores.

The Brutalist

Other Nominations: Best Original Score, Best Director (Brady Corbet), Best Actor (Adrien Brody), Best Supporting Actress (Felicity Jones), Best Supporting Actor (Guy Pearce), Best Original Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing, Best Production Design

A trio of powerhouse performances from Brody, Pearce, and Jones lead this lengthy and compelling drama about a Holocaust survivor who moves to America. The Brutalist is currently playing in theaters. It was in limited release, but A24 is adding more locations. Those interested should check for showtimes in their area.

A Complete Unknown

Other Nominations: Best Sound, Best Director (James Mangold), Best Actor (Timothée Chalamet), Best Supporting Actor (Edward Norton), Best Supporting Actress (Monica Barbaro), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Costume Design

Nearly two decades after Walk the Line, Mangold helms another acclaimed biopic about a legendary artist — this time examining Bob Dylan’s (Chalamet) career. A Complete Unknown opened in theaters over Christmas and is still playing on the big screen.

Conclave

Other Nominations: Best Original Score, Best Actor (Ralph Fiennes), Best Supporting Actress (Isabella Rossellini), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Film Editing, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design

Director Edward Berger crafts an entertaining and timely drama about Cardinal Lawrence (Fiennes) overseeing the election of a new pope. Conclave is available to stream on Peacock, and it can be rented or purchased on digital stores.

Dune: Part Two

Other Nominations: Best Sound, Best Visual Effects, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design

The second chapter of Denis Villeneuve’s ambitious adaptation of Frank Herbert’s seminal sci-fi novel, Dune: Part Two captivated audiences with spectacle and drama. It is currently streaming on Max and Netflix, and it can be rented or purchased on digital stores.

Emilia Pérez

Other Nominations: Best International Film, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Original Score, Best Original Song (“El Mal”), Best Original Song (“Mi Camino”), Best Sound, Best Director (Jacques Audiard), Best Actress (Karla Sofía Gascón), Best Supporting Actress (Zoe Saldaña), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing

The leader of the pack with 13 nominations, this musical/crime drama about a kingpin transitioning won Best Picture, Musical or Comedy at the Golden Globes, making it one of the frontrunners at the Oscars. Emilia Pérez is available to stream on Netflix.

I’m Still Here

Other Nominations: Best International Feature Film, Best Actress (Fernanda Torres)

Set in 1970s Brazil, this heart-wrenching drama follows a mother who endures the forced disappearance of her husband. I’m Still Here received an Oscar qualifying run in a limited amount of theaters late last year. It will expand to additional locations in February.

Nickel Boys

Other Nomination: Best Adapted Screenplay

Based on the acclaimed novel of the same name and uniquely shot in the first-person perspective, Nickel Boys is a 1960s period piece following two Black students attending an abusive reform school. It is currently playing in theaters (check for showtimes in your area). If you miss it on the big screen, it will be available to stream on Prime at some point.

The Substance

Other Nominations: Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Director (Coralie Fargeat), Best Actress (Demi Moore), Best Original Screenplay

One of the most pleasantly surprising Best Picture nominees of the season, this biting piece of satire expertly blends body horror thrills with social commentary. Moore, who won Best Actres, Musical or Comedy at the Globes, could be one of the Oscar favorites. The Substance is streaming on Mubi and is also available to rent or buy on digital stores.

Wicked

Other Nominations: Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Original Score, Best Sound, Best Visual Effects, Best Actress (Cynthia Erivo), Best Supporting Actress (Ariana Grande), Best Film Editing, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design

The first part of the big-screen adaptation of the hit musical dominated the box office over the holiday season en route to becoming one of the year’s most-nominated films. Wicked is still playing in theaters, but it can also be rented or purchased on digital stores.