Huge The Batman Part II Villain Rumor Killed (& We’re Devastated)

There have been a number of rumors and reports surrounding The Batman Part II, with some of those revolving around major character departures, while others are tied to high-profile cast additions. Another recent rumor pointed to a major addition to the cast in the role of a villain, which, when you’re talking about Batman’s rogues gallery, is always big news. Unfortunately, that rumor has now been shut down, and some fans are understandably going to be devastated.

A recent rumor stated that The Batman Part II was casting for two antagonist roles, and that Brad Pitt was being sought for one of the roles. As you might imagine, that caught fire pretty quickly, but in the latest edition of THR’s Heat Vision, that rumor was shut down, with the outlet saying that after looking into it, sources close to the production said no, Pitt will not be in the movie.

Matt Reeves’ The Batman Part 2 Still Has People Buzzing (Even Without Brad Pitt)

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros

While Pitt will evidently not be taking a trip to Gotham City, there are plenty of other details about the film to discuss. One of the most interesting recent developments is regarding the addition of Scarlett Johansson to the cast. Johansson will be part of The Batman Part II in a mystery role, and some are theorizing that she could be playing a villain, a possible love interest to Bruce Wayne, or some combination of both.

One interesting theory is that Johansson is playing Astrid Arkham, the daughter of Jeremiah Arkham. Another role that’s been theorized is the Phantasm, who is really Andrea Beaumont, and both are compelling theories.

If Johansson does join the cast, it will help deal with the absence of one of the original film’s standout stars, Zoe Kravitz. Kravitz played Catwoman in the original film, but reports have stated that Kravitz isn’t expected to return for the sequel. It’s disappointing we won’t get to see her in the next chapter, but if there’s a third chapter, hopefully we’ll get to see her back in the mix.

Reeves has been tight-lipped about the sequel, but in an interview with THR, he did reveal that the film is doing some things for Batman and Bruce that have never been done before. “I was super excited,” Reeves said when asked about turning the script in for The Batman Part II. “I thought that he really would [like it], because the things that it does for his character, for Batman and for Bruce, I think has never been done before in this way.”

Hopefully, we’ll get more details soon, but there is a lot to be excited about already, and we can’t wait to see it finally hit the big screen.

The Batman Part II is expected to hit theaters in October of 2027.

