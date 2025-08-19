The Batman Star Passed on Appearing in The Penguin Series for a Good Reason

After The Batman in 2022, fans were excited to return to that version of Gotham City in The Penguin last year, even if it didn’t have all the characters they wanted to see again. The series focused on Oz Cobb (Colin Farrell), and did not feature any of the main characters of the movie including Bruce Wayne, Selina Kyle, or Jim Gordon. It also didn’t include John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, which made sense, though it was disappointing to some fans. Turturro addressed his absence from the show in a new interview on the Happy Sad Confused podcast on Monday, along with some commentary about The Batman itself. It sounds like he didn’t want to retread the same territory over again.

“I had done it already. I felt like I had done it already, and I liked what I did,” Turturro said. The actor was grinning as he spoke, perhaps knowing that this was antithetical in Hollywood today, where many actors would be glad for the job security. “I felt really good doing The Batman, and i don’t know if I wanted to be in — to continue, and be in another series, and things like that. I like to come in and do my thing, and then leave, you know what I mean? And then, just then, I go.”

Falcone’s Part in The Batman Epic Crime Saga

The Penguin takes place after the events of The Batman, which means that Carmine Falcone is no longer alive at this point in the story. However, Carmine still appeared several times in flashbacks in this series, where he was played by Mark Strong. Many fans praised Strong’s portrayal of the character, even if they also lamented Turturro’s absence. Some would have preferred the actor to stick around for continuity’s sake, especially knowing that he would not have been needed for much longer.

Others felt that Carmine could have been from The Penguin to avoid recasting him for the prequel. That may have worked, though it would have changed the way Sofia’s (Cristin Millioti) story was portrayed significantly. It may also have been a temporary solution. Falcone is a major part of the Batman mythos, especially in the street-level mysteries this Batman Epic Crime Saga is exploring. So far, there’s no word on whether Strong or Turturro have been asked to reprise the role in The Batman Part II, but it’s at least conceivable that their character will be needed again before this story is finished.

The Batman and The Penguin are both streaming now on HBO Max. The Batman Part II begins filming in January, and is scheduled to premiere on October 1, 2027.