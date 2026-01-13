Hugh Jackman Reacts to His Marvel World Record Being Broken by Deadpool & Wolverine Co-Star (And How He Can Take It Back)

What began as a joke from Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool is starting to look like reality, with the tease that Hugh Jackman would be brought out of retirement as Wolverine and made to play the Marvel hero “until he’s 90.” That gag has become a rallying cry for Marvel fans as the MCU approaches not only two major movies on the horizon, Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, but also the prospect of rebooting the X-Men to fit into the mainline MCU. Despite being given a proper ending more than once as Wolverine, fans can’t get enough of Hugh Jackman in the character.

Upon the release of Logan in 2017, Jackman and his co-star Patrick Stewart were officially inducted into the Guinness World Records, both sharing the title of record for longest career as a live-action Marvel superhero, at the time clocking in at 16 years, 7 months, 17 days. The record has traded hands a few times now as nostalgia keeps characters coming back, but Jackman was primed to take it for himself with 2024’s Deadpool & Wolverine, that is, until another co-star joined the film: Wesley Snipes as Blade.

Hugh Jackman Reacts to Wesley Snipes Stealing His Marvel Record

Though Jackman and Stewart shared the record for a time, the Professor X actor took it for himself upon the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Upon the release of that film, Patrick Stewart had officially played Professor X for 21 years, 9 months, 22 days. That all changed with Deadpool & Wolverine, which brought Jackman out of retirement and seemed like it would give him the record all for himself, with a record of playing the Marvel hero for 24 years and 12 days.

That is, until it was revealed that Wesley Snipes was also back in the film. Having originated the role of Blade all the way back in 1998, the actor officially took the title of longest career as a live-action Marvel superhero after playing the part for 25 years, 11 months, 5 days as of the release of Deadpool & Wolverine. Speaking in a new interview with Buzzfeed UK, Jackman reacted to learning this news for the first time.

“If I had known, I would have banned him,” Jackman said, his tongue firmly planted in his cheek. “I would’ve written him out.” The actor’s mind then turned to what comes next, though, implying that the two could very well be trading the record back and forth, adding: “Now it’s just a competition of who’s going to live longer…Actually, I put my money on Wesley.”

It’s worth noting that once Avengers: Doomsday is released in December of this year, the record will change hands once again, this time becoming a four-way tie between Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, and James Marsden as Cyclops. When the new MCU movie is released, all four of these actors will have played their characters for 26 years, 5 months, and 4 days. Rumors persist that Jackman is also reprising his role in the film, which would give the record a five-way tie. That is, until Avengers: Secret Wars is released, then all bets are off about who might show up and take the title back.