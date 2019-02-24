Hugh Jackman and Patrick Stewart Receive Guinness World Record for Longest Careers as Marvel Superheroes

Though he may have hung up the claws for good, Hugh Jackman will always be known for his work as Wolverine. Not only is he eternally adored by the Marvel faithful, but he and his role have now been enshrined in the Guiness World Records.

On Wednesday morning, the Guiness World Records announced a new record and presented Jackman and Sir Patrick Stewart with awards for their tenures as superhero actors. Since both of them appeared in the first X-Men film in 2000, as well as Logan in 2017, they will share the record for longest career as a live-action Marvel superhero. The time from their first movie to their last as Wolverine and Charles Xavier spanned 16 years and 228 days.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The announcement was made to Jackman on This Morning, where he was presented with a plaque commemorating his tenure as Wolverine. Moments later, he was given another surprise in the form of a video from Stewart.

“Hi, Hugh my dear,” Stewart said in the video. “I have discovered that you and I are now in the Guiness Book of Records. Congratulations, my friend. There’s another thing to hang on your wall.”

It’s been a lifelong dream of @RealHughJackman‘s to become a world record holder, and today we’ve confirmed he’s officially amazing with his very own @GWR title! We put @AlisonHammond2 in charge of the celebrations, and she didn’t disappoint! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/LMuvn23v4Z — This Morning (@thismorning) February 20, 2019

At this point, the record will likely stay intact for quite a while, unless of course Robert Downey Jr. wants to return as Iron Man again in a couple of years.

As far as extending the record, Jackman has made it clear that he has no plans to take on the mantle of Wolverine again, no matter how hard Ryan Reynolds tries to change his mind.

“When I saw Deadpool, I was like, wow that’s cool. It’s just a matter of time,” Jackman said when asked about playing Logan one more time. “It’s a bit like you’re at the greatest party you’ve ever been at, you’ve been dancing for an hour and a half, and then you’re just like ‘It’s time, ok. If I stay any longer, it’s gonna get ugly.’ It’s like, it’s time.”

If this record is ever broken, who do you think could be the one to top it? Let us know your predictions in the comments below!