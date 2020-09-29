Hulu Unveils Full Huluween Details, Including Drive-In Experience and Virtual Haunted House

✖

More people than ever will be spending the weeks leading up to Halloween in their homes, with Hulu pulling out all the stops when it comes to delivering audiences compelling content, as the streaming service released details on what to expect from this year's "Huluween" event. In addition to delivering subscribers original horror movies, series, and short films, Hulu will also be offering a drive-in experience for Los Angeles-area residents, in addition to an all-new virtual haunted house. The new series Monsterland debuts on October 2nd, while the drive-in screenings will be held later this month and The Screamlands virtual haunted house launches on October 8th.

Per press release, "As the ultimate destination for Halloween lovers to 'Scream it Out,' the Huluween content hub now has more titles than ever before. Highlighting the most spooktacular content on the service, the hub includes hand-picked collections of the best Halloween content including three feature collections: 'Screamy as Hell,' for the most haunted fans, 'Spooky not Scary,' for the viewers who are ready to have a fright, but still sleep at night, and 'Humorous Horror,' featuring light-hearted Halloween fun.

"More than six billion minutes of Huluween programming were watched last year, underscoring Hulu viewers’ love for fright-filled content — and as no surprise, October ranks as the #1 month for engagement around the horror genre on Hulu. To give fans more of the thrills and chills they love, Hulu will showcase brand-new horrifying Hulu Originals and 30 bone-chilling Bite-Size Halloween short films. The series of short genre films – from horror comedy to psychological thrillers – provides a platform for emerging filmmakers at 20th Digital Studio. Hulu will also feature a myriad of library content highlighting all of the Halloween episodes and films on the service."

New original movies and TV series are as follows:

Based on the collection of stories from Nathan Ballingrud’s “North American Lake Monsters,” upcoming eight-part anthology Monsterland begins streaming on Hulu on October 2nd.

Books of Blood joins Hulu’s slate of Originals on October 7th, taking inspiration from Clive Barker’s acclaimed and influential series about a journey into uncharted and forbidden territory.

On October 16th, viewers can stream the horror-filled first season of Hulu Original Helstrom. The series brings the Marvel comics to life and follows the son and daughter of a mysterious and powerful serial killer as they track down the worst of humanity.

Rounding out the impressive slate of terrifying Originals this October is the highly anticipated horror satire film out of Sundance Bad Hair, debuting October 23rd. Set in 1989, the movie follows an ambitious young woman (Elle Lorraine) who discovers that her hair may have a mind of its own.

Hulu viewers looking to avoid spooks and scares can watch the family-friendly Hulu Original, Madagascar: A Little Wild “A Fang-Tastic Halloween” special from DreamWorks Animation, starting October 21st. After hearing spooky rumors about the new habitat resident – A BAT – Marty is determined to protect his friends from the newcomer. But when the bat helps him out of a tough situation, Marty learns it’s better to get to know someone rather than judge them on false stereotypes.

Dare to Enter the Drive-in Theater and Visit “The Screamlands”

For Los Angeles-based Halloween fans, Hulu is hosting a drive-in theater event filled with frights and delights, including an immersive haunted drive-through, the L.A. premiere of Bad Hair, and (s)care packages for all attendees over the course of four nights. The event will run from October 22nd-25th at the LA Equestrian Center and will feature screenings of Hocus Pocus, Hulu Original Books of Blood, Beetlejuice, I Know What You Did Last Summer, and Carrie (1976). Music superstar DJ D-Nice will open the weekend with a performance at the Bad Hair premiere on Thursday, and will return again to close out the experience on Sunday, truly making this a must-attend event. Halloween fans can request tickets at huluween.com beginning Monday, September 28th. Tickets are limited to 150 cars per screening.

Finally, all Huluween fans are invited to visit The Screamlands, Hulu’s first-ever online haunted immersive experience. Beginning Thursday, October 8th, visitors 18 years and older can travel through the immersive, 360-degree online experience that features five scream-inducing rooms like “Bad Hair Hellway” and “Huluween Hall” which include spooky surprises behind every turn.

Are you looking forward to this year's Huluween? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!