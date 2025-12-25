Hulu Just Added Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Jack Quaid’s Underrated New Crime Thriller

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Jack Quaid have proven to be an unexpected screen duo. Both known for their respective roles in titles like The Walking Dead, Supernatural, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and Scream, the two actors have teamed up on more than one occasion. After first sharing the screen in the 2018 monster movie Rampage, the stars have both gone on to appear in Prime Video’s The Boys. The duo reunited in 2025 for a new crime thriller that just released on Hulu in December.

As of December 12th, Neighborhood Watch is available to stream on Hulu. The movie, written by Sean Farley and directed by Duncan Skiles, stars Quaid and Morgan as an unlikely duo who set out to unravel a mystery. When Simon McNally (Quaid), a young man suffering from a mental disability, believes he witnesses a woman getting kidnapped and the police don’t believe him, he recruits his retired security guard neighbor, Ed Deerman (Morgan), to help him locate the woman and solve the case. Cecile Cubiló, Jim Klock, and Malin Akerman also star.

Neighborhood Watch Is One of the Most Underrated Movies of 2025

Neighborhood Watch only had a limited theatrical release alongside a simultaneous VOD debut back in April, making it one of those movies that most people simply haven’t heard of, but that needs to change. The film is an underrated gem of a character-driven story that has surprising emotional depth, making it an easy end-of-year favorite for those who discover it on streaming.

Neighborhood Watch centers itself on a gripping and downright addictive mystery that brings together the oddball pairing of Quaid’s mentally ill character and Morgan’s grumpy ex-security guard. The two actors deliver standout performances, and the unexpected friendship that their characters build blends the thriller with humor and heart. The movie certainly isn’t flawless, but it’s a solid choice for fans of Morgan and Quaid and really an all-around fun, entertaining watch that delivers a great emotional payoff.

The movie debuted to mostly favorable reviews with fresh ratings on Rotten Tomatoes. It holds a 70% critic score and a 68% audience rating. Collider’s Shawn Van Horn called the film “a heartbreaking tragedy” that is “also one of the best feel-good movies of the year,” while Culturess’ Jennifer Renson said, “Neighborhood Watch is a must-see, whether you are into thrillers or not.”

What’s New on Hulu?

There are plenty of great new-to-Hulu streaming options this December. The Disney-backed platform has spent the past few weeks stocking its content catalog with can’t-miss titles. The largest number of those arrivals dropped on December 1st, when hit movies like Black Swan, Full-Court Miracle, 17 Again, Straight Outta Compton, and several Planet of the Apes films dropped, as well as the complete Home Alone franchise. Other movies have followed throughout the month, including Inheritance, London Calling, and Strange Harvest. On the TV front, Hulu stocked titles like The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball Season 2 and the Disney+ original Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2.

